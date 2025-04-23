Did The Chainsmokers crash a frat party in Arizona? Reported police encounter explored

On April 20, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the pair behind the American boy band, The Chainsmokers, broke into a frat party in Arizona. They also posted glimpses of the experience on Instagram on the same day.

The photos show a police officer who arrived at the surprise outdoor set and calmly told everyone under the age of 21 to "leave right now," warning that he would otherwise "start writing tickets and start arresting folks."

Among the undergraduate students at the frat party, Drew Taggart was also spotted singing. Pall said in the video:

"We got shut down by the cops already, but we're paying the fine. We're gonna get another 15 minutes."

Taggart and Pall secured additional time at the party and "decided to play all of the classics." Roses and Closer were among the songs they played. The duo also included a version of Gracie Abrams' That's So True.

More about The Chainsmokers’ Closer as Alex Pall discusses the hurdles of making the track

The frat party happened one week after one member of The Chainsmokers, Alex Pall, shared a backstory on LinkedIn about their biggest hit, Closer. In 2012, Pall and Taggart founded the Chainsmokers in New York, releasing successful tracks like Closer and Don't Let Me Down.

According to We Rave You's April 16 report, Alex disclosed on LinkedIn that Camila Cabello, who sang with Drew Taggart was the original vocalist for Closer. The two were supposed to perform the song at Coachella alongside Camila, but she did not show up since she was supposedly "hanging out with Taylor Swift."

To an ecstatic Coachella audience, they performed Drew's section. After this, Camila said that the entire song was not for her and she left the project. The group was faced with the challenging task of finding a suitable successor in five to six weeks.

Halsey was the replacement, and Alex Pall said that she "came out of nowhere." After collaborating with her, he and Drew, who were huge admirers of her prior work, saw that she was the ideal choice for Closer.

On the other hand, after releasing their third studio album, World War Joy, in 2019, they took a break until making a comeback with So Far So Good in 2022. On June 6, 2022, Pall recalled the time before the break to Billboard and said in the interview:

“I definitely remember the feeling of, ‘My God, I should be so happy right now, but I’m not.’”

Taggart added:

“I was in a dark place at the end of 2019. I was on antidepressants. We were on this massive tour, we had an album that needed to be finished, and I went through this really tough time of waking up and not wanting to do anything that day. And there was so much to get done.”

With the new album, Pall said at the time:

“It does feel like we’re a new band starting over in a lot of ways.. I don’t mean that in any sort of negative way. It’s the best feeling ever.”

Additionally, the Chainsmokers' longtime manager Adam Alpert said:

“It was like the songs were moving faster than we were… It became second nature to them that they had to be on tour all the time.”

In other news, The Chainsmokers are set to perform in the Palm Tree Music Festival on May 9, 2025.

