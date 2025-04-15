From Lady Gaga to Post Malone: Best performances of Coachella 2025 explored

Coachella 2025 delivered a blend of pop spectacle, genre fusion, and cultural resonance, with headliners Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and others captivating audiences in the desert heat.

The music and art festival kicked off on Friday, April 11, 2025, and ended on April 13, 2025, as the first part of the festival. The festival saw many renowned and rising artists.

Coachella is a music and arts festival that occurs annually in Indio, California, over two weekends in April. The festival's biggest attraction is the diverse lineup of artists, art installations, and unique desert atmosphere.

A look back at performances from Coachella 2025 weekend one which stole the show

Here's a breakdown of the standout moments and sets from the festival.

1. Lady Gaga

Returning to Coachella for the first time since 2017, Lady Gaga reaffirmed her status as a pop powerhouse. The American singer and songwriter headlined the festival on Friday, April 11, 2025, with her opera house powerful style, which captivated the audience.

Her 90-minute set included a chess-themed dance battle during Poker Face and a powerful rendition of Bad Romance and Paparazzi. She amazed the audience with the setlist for her latest album, Mayhem.

2. Post Malone

Malone (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Post Malone closed off the Coachella festival on Sunday night with a mix of old and new songs covering his entire career. The 90-minute set included songs from his debut track, White Iverson, to his latest hit, I Had Some Help. Other significant tracks included I Fall Apart and Goodbyes.

Referring to the audience, Post Malone delivered a message about living freely and unapologetically.

"I want you doing what you f*cking love and love who you love and love what you love and keep f*cking doing it, 'cause there's no one on this f*cking planet who can f*cking tell you sh*t!" Malone said.

3. Charli XCX

Charli XCX delivered a high-octane performance at Coachella 2025. The English singer and songwriter performed three songs not from her albums. She stole the show with Unlock It, Blame It on Your Love, and I Love It.

She blended the hyper-pop energy with surprise appearances from Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Billie Eilish, making her set one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend.

4. Missy Elliott

Missy (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

Missy Elliott, the American rapper known for her over-the-top set design, came on the stage in her Transformer avatar.

The artist included a list of all her significant hits, including Get Your Freak On, Hot Boyz, and Lose Control.

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan opened up at Coachella with Ungrateful, a 2022 release from her album Traumazine. Then she transitioned into Thot Sh•t, Wanna Be, Freak Nasty, and Girls in the Hood.

Not only this, but the rapper was joined on the stage by Victoria Monet, Ciara, and the original Queen of Rap, Queen Latifah, showcasing the inclusion.

Other significant mentions include pop band The Marías, Jennie, Tyla, Ravyn Lenae, Travis Scott, and Cardi B. The next and last weekend of the festival, Coachella, will begin on April 18, 2025, and end on April 20, 2025.

