New York Giants' QB Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, shared a behind-the-scenes look of her surprise appearance during Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella 2025 performance. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer posted multiple snaps and clips from the event on Instagram, tagging Megan and captioning,

“I’m so proud of you! What a special night! Thank you so much for having me.”

TV personality and actress La La Anthony responded in the comments with fire emojis and the message,

“Loved every moment.”

La La Anthony has 3-word message on Ciara and Megan Thee Stallion's sensational Coachella 2025 set, Instagram

Ciara joined Megan Thee Stallion during a high-energy set on the Coachella main stage in Indio, California, Sunday night. Megan, while not listed as a headliner, delivered a full-length performance. The “Cry Baby” rapper also brought out guest performers Queen Latifah and Victoria Monét.

However, the performance faced continued technical difficulties. Midway through her song “Mamushi,” the sound cut out entirely. The incident visibly frustrated the rapper, who’d already dealt with several audio glitches throughout her set.

Ciara’s appearance at Coachella marks another milestone. She began her singing career in the early 00s under producer Jazze Pha, with her debut album “Goodies” earning quadruple platinum status, producing myriad Billboard Hot 100 hits. Over the years, she’s released 8 studio albums, earned a Grammy, and also experimented with acting roles. Her latest album, “CiCi,” is expected to release on July 11, 2025.

Ciara brings Vaquera flair and festival glam to Coachella stage

Ciara’s appearance at Coachella 2025 extended beyond her on-stage collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The singer opted for Vaquera’s racer-inspired zip-up graphic slim-fit top, constructed with white and blue colorblocking, a stand collar, and paneled design. She paired it with high-waist denim shorts with ruffled detailing.

Russell Wilson’s wife further accessorised with chunky necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings, finishing up with voluminous curls and bold makeup. As for Queen Latifah, she wore a quilted jacket from the main Moschino label’s brand Boutique Moschino. Both performers contributed to Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella set.

