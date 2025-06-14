Did Drake show love to Kendrick Lamar by posting a photo of his Toronto show? Viral post debunked

A photo of Drake apparently uploading an Instagram story giving a shoutout to Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concert has been going viral. For the unversed, Lamar performed 2 shows in Toronto on June 12 and June 13, 2025. The photo was originally uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, from an account with the handle name Wurrco.

The tweet that went up on June 13 included an alleged screengrab of Drake's Instagram story. The story involves the rapper sharing a photo from Kendrick Lamar's concert with the caption:

"Next up ❤️."

The tweet also had a caption that read:

"Drake shows love to a small artist performing in Toronto. ❤️"

The post gained massive traction on social media with more than a million views. Many fans seemingly believed the information provided in the tweet. It is, however, to be noted that the tweet had just shared fake information.

The account holder's bio had already clarified that they only post fake and parody stories surrounding the hip-hop industry.

The bio read:

"Follow for PARODY Rap News, Everything Fake. I DON'T do Promo. NOT Affiliated with @Kurrco."

Thus, it is safe to debunk the viral post claiming that Drake had given a shoutout to Kendrick Lamar.

Screengrab of the account's X bio (Photo via X/@Wurrco)

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us reportedly received a standing ovation at his Toronto concert

It has been about a year since Kendrick Lamar and Drake got in a beef, which gave birth to one of the most popular diss tracks, Not Like Us. The song has gained much popularity over time. During Lamar's show in Toronto, the audience reportedly gave a standing ovation for 2 minutes to the rapper, as per Global News.

The reported standing ovation happened on Thursday, which was the first day that Kendrick and SZA performed in Toronto. He performed Not Like Us as part of his set. According to the outlet, fans were wondering if Lamar would say anything about his sensational beef with the Canadian rapper.

The crowd reportedly went about chanting "one more time" repeatedly when Lamar was finished performing the track. The Lamar fans did not just stop grooving to Not Like Us at the concert. According to HotNewHipHop, a lot of them arrived at the New Ho King restaurant where they sang the track.

The Chinese restaurant was mentioned by Lamar in another diss track titled Euphoria. The restaurant previously claimed that their sales skyrocketed after the mention, and that they had also included a menu item called a "Kendrick Lamar Special."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA started the Grand National Tour with their first show on April 19 in Minneapolis. They had then covered several venues, including Atlanta, East Rutherford, Paradise, San Francisco, and other cities across the United States.

In July, the duo is set to cover countries across Europe, including France, Wales, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Sweden, and many more. Lamar has also added two dates in Australia. The tour will be concluded with its final show in Sydney on December 10, 2025.

