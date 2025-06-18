Did Travis Scott respond to Pusha T's diss on "So Be It"? Viral post explored

Pusha T's second single So Be It from his upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out, features a verse dissing Travis Scott. In one of the verses in the track, Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, raps:
“You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me/ Heard Utopia had moved right up the street/ And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat.”
On June 17, 2025, X page @hfr_podcast posted news of Travis Scott responding to Pusha's diss, stating that the former said:
"If he wants to see the boys jacking, he'll get the Jackboys, full force."
The post claiming that Travis responded to Pusha T has amassed 2.7 million views at the time of this writing. However, it is fake news, given that no other credible publication or website has reported the same.
Additionally, @hfr_podcast's X bio reads that it is a "PARODY Rap/Hip-Hop News & Content" page and that it is "NOT affiliated with @nfr_podcast", which is a credible source of hip-hop news and rap content.
When Pusha released his latest single, netizens and fans of the rapper believed that he was targeting Travis Scott's breakup with Kylie Jenner in the verse. Given that he referred to Jenner's makeup line's first launch, comprising lip kits.
The rapper also referred to Travis' 2023 album UTOPIA, making it apparent that the diss was targeted toward him.
However, Pusha T confirmed that he was dissing Travis Scott in his latest single in a recent interview with GQ dated June 17, 2025.
Pusha T explains why he dissed Travis Scott on So Be It: Details explored
In his recent interview with GQ, Pusha T revealed in great detail why he dissed Travis Scott on his latest track So Be It. The rapper cited Travis' 2023 track Meltdown stating that the song's title came from Drake's guest verse wherein he rapped:
“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss/ Give a f*ck about all of that heritage s*it"
In his verse, Drizzy was referring to multiple pieces of Pharrell Williams' jewellery that he acquired through a Joopiter auction in 2023. Push mentioned that Pharrell had contributed to the album Utopia, featuring the song Meltdown, and is credited as a producer and co-writer on the same.
Pusha T then narrated an incident that sparked his discontent with Travis Scott, wherein the latter came to Pharrell's studio at the Louis Vuitton HQ in Paris and interrupted a session where Pusha was in attendance with Malice.
Push recalled that Travis insisted he played Meltdown for Pharrell to hear; however, he did not play Drake's verse dissing Pharrell.
Stating that he doesn't hold Travis Scott to any standard owing to his convenient neutrality, Pusha T told GQ:
“He's done this a lot. He has no picks. He'll do this with anybody. He did it with ‘Sicko Mode’”
On Sicko Mode, Drake allegedly dissed Kanye West despite Travis' amicable relations with Ye. Additionally, Push mentioned the time Travis Scott joined Metro and Future on stage in March 2024, asking them to tease Like That, the song that marked the beginning of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud.
“He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, ‘Play that, play that!’ He don't have no picks, no loyalty to nobody. He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We're not in your mix. Keep your mix over there.” Pusha T said.
Pusha T's new album is one by the hip-hop duo featuring him and Gene "Malice" called Clipse. In addition to So Be It, the Clipse have released another single called Ace Trumpets from their upcoming album.
Let God Sort Em Out is scheduled to release on July 11, 2025, and marks the duo's first project after 2009's Til the Casket Drops.