4 Ways Travis Scott could get involved in John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions

An epic rematch that WWE fans have been waiting for over a decade to see will be taking place this weekend. The match is CM Punk vs. John Cena for the latter's coveted Undisputed WWE Championship.

The bout will take place on Saturday and air live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While there are numerous interesting matches on the card, the aforementioned world championship match has certainly garnered the most buzz so far.

There is a way for the bout to get even more attention, however. World-renowned hip-hop artist Travis Scott could show up and get involved in the bout. Given his history on-screen with John Cena, this is more than possible.

How might it happen? This article will take a look at a handful of roles for Scott and ways Travis could get involved in the upcoming world title bout. This even includes direct input from The Final Boss himself.

#4. He could introduce John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Champion's big entrance

John Cena has long been one of WWE's flashiest stars. Sure, he doesn't come out in a bedazzled robe, but he always had a lot of color in his shirts and hats. Additionally, he often had elaborate entrances at major events.

Recently, that has changed. John's entrance is almost eerily uninteresting. The tron is all black, and there's just a spotlight on him. While it makes for a cool character change, Triple H and WWE could choose to do something different at Night of Champions.

Travis Scott could introduce Cena to hype up his match and get the crowd buzzing. If they wanted to take things one step further, Travis could also rap John out to the ring. At the very least, introducing the champion would make sense.

#3. Travis Scott could again help John Cena win

John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The big victory marked his 17th world title win, which broke Ric Flair's earlier record of 16 titles. To say that was monumental would be a gross understatement. It was a massive moment for Cena to become the Never Seen 17.

The man John defeated to become the Undisputed WWE Champion was Cody Rhodes. With that being said, Cena didn't defeat Cody on his own. Travis Scott came out and created a distraction that ultimately aided the legend in winning his coveted prize.

That could be replicated at Night of Champions. Travis Scott could come out with his replica belt and attempt to distract CM Punk. If effective, it could allow Cena to pick up a win. Alternatively, he could distract the referee, which would then enable John to cheat. Either way, a distraction could occur.

#2. The Rock could assign Travis as the special guest referee

The missing player throughout John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign is The Rock. It was The Final Boss who put things in motion and got everything started back in March at Elimination Chamber.

John Cena sold his soul to The Rock and turned heel on Cody Rhodes. The trio then beat down The American Nightmare to a bloody pulp. After that, however, The Rock has been missing in action. That could change either Friday or Saturday, however.

While The Rock likely won't show up in Saudi Arabia, he could send in a video making a major change: Travis Scott could be the special guest referee. With this move, Punk would essentially be battling it out with both John and a crooked ref. Cena's chances of losing then drastically diminish.

#1. He could be the special enforcer to keep R-Truth away

Another element in all of this is R-Truth. The WWE star recently snapped after seemingly being done with the company. Now, not only is he back, but he shaved his head and he's calling himself Ron Killings.

More notable than that, perhaps, is that he keeps attacking John Cena. He also attacked Kit Wilson, but Cena is his primary target in WWE. That means there is a very real chance he shows up and attacks John at Night of Champions.

To stop this, John could reveal that Travis Scott will be the special guest enforcer. This means he'll be ringside to try to stop the former 24/7 Champion. Of course, this might also be inviting chaos, as R-Truth may be more likely to show up if challenged in that way.

