“They dissing kanye in part II”- Netizens react as Clipse reveal official tracklist for upcoming album 'Let God Sort Em Out'

Brothers Pusha T and Malice (formerly No Malice), who make up the rap duo Clipse, officially announced the tracklist for their upcoming album on July 1, 2025. The album, Let God Sort Em Out, is their first one in 16 years and will be released on July 11, 2025, through a Spotify Countdown To vodcast series on July 1, 2025.

NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) also announced the full tracklist via X on July 1, 2025. The 13-song album, produced by Pharrell Williams, features many collaborations, including Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tyler, the Creator, John Legend, The-Dream, Stove God Cooks, and Ab-Liva .

The new Clipse album’s fourth track, So Be It Pt. II, is a continuation of the single So Be It which was released on June 20, 2025, via Funkmaster Flex . According to a Hip Hop DX article from June 17, 2025, Pusha T dropped lines that are allegedly a diss toward Kanye West in the earlier release.

"You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took ya b***h and ya pride in front of me”."

When fans saw the announcement of the full tracklist, they took to social media to share their opinions. Many claimed that So Be It Pt. II might also have disses towards Kanye West.

"they dissing kanye in part II"

Other fans also mentioned Kanye, with some speculating which other tracks could have lines dissing the rapper.

"Also is MBDTTF about to be a kanye diss or am i missing something?", one user speculated in a comment.

Many fans, however, seem to be excited for the new Clipse album and about the many collaborations on the tracklist.

"Nas, Stove, Kendrick, Tyler what a tracklist man 😭", a user commented under the update posted on X.

"Tracklist was sent down from Hip-Hop Heaven", a hip-hop fan on X commented.

"TYLER, KENDRICK, STOVE GOD AND JOHN LEGEND? ALBUM OF THE DECADE", another X user replied.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Haven't been this hype for an album since GNX", a content creator on X commented.

More about the new Clipse album

Let God Sort Em Out marks Clipse’s first full-length studio album in 16 years. According to a July 1, 2025, Billboard interview with Pusha T, the project builds on prior collaborations.

Malice and Pusha T also discussed their return to recording, talking about their earlier collaborations on Jesus Is King (2019), I Know NIGO (2022), and It’s Almost Dry (2022) as points that led to this new release by Clipse. Pharrell Williams is listed as the sole producer, returning to work with the duo after producing their earlier records.

Let God Sort Em Out was initially expected to be released in late 2024. However, delays arose due to disagreements with their former label, Def Jam.

According to a Screen Rant article from July 1, 2025, Clipse left the label after it allegedly requested the removal or alteration of Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Chains & Whips. The group reportedly paid a seven-figure sum to exit their contract and later signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Clipse released Ace Trumpets as the album’s lead single on May 30, 2025. The track features Pusha T and Malice only, with no guest appearances. So Be It, the June 20 release, was accompanied by a video but has not been made available for download or streaming.

