"Career revival arc" — Internet reacts to LeBron James previewing a new snippet by Nas and Clipse on Instagram

LeBron James recently posted a story on Instagram with a new snippet by Nas and Clipse as the background music. In the story uploaded by the Los Angeles Lakers player on June 24, the bars went as :

Ad

"I read the depth I see, look so good on you, the coffee world on you, close cap because I'm only sticking wolves on you, rolling at a horse power, put them hooves on you, blow a half a million LV leather goods on you..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While James was the one who originally uploaded the snippet, it was later reshared by multiple accounts on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). @Kurrco was one such handle that reshared this clip. The clip then amassed more than 14K views as well as over 300 likes.

Several netizens had flooded the social media platform with their responses to the viral clip reportedly previewed by LeBron James. One user wrote on X:

Ad

"Career revival arc"

max acs @frogmacs LINK Career revival arc 😭

Ad

Several responses were found on the social media platform.

"@KingJames a clout chaser.. who knew," another user tweeted.

"So yall just go leak the whole album???" asked a netizen.

"LeBron the same guy that 'hated' and called Pusha out for TSOA lolll," read a tweet.

Many urged to avoid leaking the snippets before the official release.

"Omggggg stop leaking evth," one user tweeted.

Ad

"This might be album of the century," claimed a netizen.

"So it's safe to say that snippet leaked was intentional yesterday after this snippet," added a tweet.

The latest preview by LeBron James surfaced a few weeks after he had reposted an unreleased snippet from Kendrick Lamar's collaboration with Clipse, as per reports by Billboard.

Clipse had first revealed Nas' involvement in the much anticipated album Let God Sort Em Out, back in September 2024

The snippet that LeBron James had previewed on his Instagram story was reportedly from Clipse's much-anticipated project Let God Sort Em Out. In September 2024, the duo revealed Nas's feature in the album in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Ad

In the interview, the duo even described Nas' voice as "sharp," noting that it was something Pusha T had apparently been seeking for years. Apart from Nas, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar will also be a part of this much-anticipated album for a track titled Chains & Whips.

Ad

In an interview with GQ earlier this month, Clipse revealed that Def Jam was not very happy with Pusha T's collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. Def Jam apparently also attempted to remove Lamar's verses from the aforementioned track. Pusha T further shed light on the situation and told GQ:

"They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing. And then they wanted me to take the record off."

Ad

He additionally claimed that when the duo did not act according to the demands for a month, Steve Gawley, the lawyer for Def Jam, reportedly implied that Clipse should be dropped. Eventually, it was decided that Jay-Z's Roc Nation would be releasing this reunion album.

According to the duo, they initially planned to release the album last summer. However, that did not happen since Def Jam began having issues with Kendrick Lamar's verses in the song. While Nas and Lamar's involvement in the project had been confirmed, there were rumors suggesting that Jay-Z might feature in it too.

Ad

However, it is not yet confirmed if the rapper will become a part of the upcoming album, which is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. Jay-Z's appearance could be confirmed only when the album is released next month.

Clipse has previewed a snippet from Kendrick Lamar's track from the upcoming album

LeBron James was not the only one to preview tracks and snippets from Clipse's next album. The Virginia duo, consisting of Pusha T and No Malice, was joined by Pharrell Williams when they played Chains & Whips on a rooftop, according to HotNewHipHop.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some popular X handles like Kurrco and NFR Podcast had uploaded the clip, it was later deleted. The snippet also garnered a massive reaction on the social media platform, with many expressing mixed reactions. The clip ended up getting viewed millions of times.

Fans seemed quite excited about the upcoming release next month. Clipse had already released a single from the album, titled So Be It on June 17, 2025. The track produced by Pharrell Williams gained traction after it was speculated that it contained a diss aimed at Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, the social media platform got flooded with reactions to this apparent diss targeted at Scott. Other tracks from this upcoming project are Birds Don't Sing, Ace Trumpets, FICO, Mike Tyson, POV, and So Far Ahead. The lead single, Ace Trumpets, was released on May 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More