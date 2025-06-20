Jim Jones vs Nas: Who has the bigger net worth?

Jim Jones appeared for an interview on Joe and Jada, where he was told that a netizen had compared him to Nas. In the interview, dated June 19, Jones responded by highlighting the significant generation gap between the periods when he and Nas were at the peak of their respective careers.
Claiming that he himself was a Nas fan as a teenager, the rapper stated:
"My son can't name 1 Nas record, let's keep it a buck... I got a hell of a catalog... pull up Nas' Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries..."
Jones mentioned that he loved Nas as a teenager when he was in 11th grade. According to the rapper, he found his own style when he got into the rapping game. Jones further claimed that a lot of kids of this generation had no idea about Nas.
Meanwhile, it is interesting to compare the financial success of both rappers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nas reportedly has a net worth of $70 million, while Jim Jones' net worth stands at around $400,000. This means Nas' net worth exceeds Jones' by more than $69 million.
During the interview, Jim Jones tried to establish a comparison between himself and Nas. However, Fat Joe did not seem to like the idea at the time. Despite this, Jones remained consistent on the idea that they should focus on the numbers and statistics rather than anything else.
Exploring more about Nas and Jim Jones' careers and financial situations
Nas
As mentioned earlier, Nas has a significantly higher net worth than rapper Jim Jones. More than just a rapper, he is also an entrepreneur and investor. Born in September 1973, Nas seemingly got his musical side from his father, who had been a jazz and blues musician.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nas began playing the trumpet at the age of four and discovered the rap genre by the time he was nine. As per the outlet, he has been considered a significant figure in the hip-hop culture. Back in 1992, the rapper signed a deal with Columbia Records.
The now 51-year-old artist released his first solo track, Halftime, in 1992. Two years later, in 1994, he dropped his debut studio album, Illmatic. In his career, Nas has worked alongside several prominent figures like Lauryn Hill, Q-Tip, Diddy, Chris Brown, The Game, Kanye West, and 21 Savage, to name a few.
In 2014, he established a venture capital firm named QueensBridge Venture Partners. Over the years, the firm has invested in startups like Lyft, Robinhood, Coinbase, Ring, and Pluto TV. Nas is also reportedly a partner at the Sweet Chick.
Jim Jones
Born in July 1976, Jim Jones is a rapper and the co-CEO of Diplomat Records. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he also founded the rap collective The Diplomats. Although born in the Bronx, Jones was primarily raised by his maternal grandmother in Harlem.
At the age of six, he came across Damon Dash, and during his teenage years, he developed a friendship with Cam'ron. Jones' music career started mainly as a member of the rap collective that dropped music in 2003 and 2004. Their debut album, Diplomatic Immunity, performed well on the Billboard charts.
In 2004, Jones released his solo debut studio album titled On My Way to Church. That same year, he dropped his first single, Certified Gangstas. Throughout his career, Jones has worked alongside many artists like Cam'ron, Diddy, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Akon, Nina Sky, and Rick Ross.
Nas had already been a part of the music industry for a long time before Jim Jones entered the scene.