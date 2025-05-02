Jim Jones claims Kanye West wanted to fight him after accusing him pocketing $2M over an introduction

American rapper Jim Jones appeared for an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee on Thursday. He opened up about his relationship with Kanye West and their recent reported fallout. Jim first described Kanye as an "attention seeker" and someone who allegedly needed constant fame.

Jim responded to the recent feud with Ye, in which the latter alleged that Jim Jones received $2 million for introducing him to a crypto magnate.

Jim addressed the claim in the interview, stating:

"Bro, you talking about this $2 million, if I was one of these ni**as that love the media, I would put the text out quietly and show everything that you lied about. Let's not do this. We only talk through text. We had a back and forth."

During the conversation, Jim Jones claimed that if he were the type to engage publicly, he would have disclosed the details that Ye allegedly lied about.

He further explained:

"He said he wanted to shoot the fair one with me. I said, 'Cool.' I said, 'I'm flying out to L.A. tomorrow. We can shoot the 31.' That's terms where I'm from. We fight for 31 seconds. I kick your a*s for 31 seconds, I hug you and then I fly home."

Jones also claimed that following this exchange, Kanye allegedly messaged him to say that he had just been venting and there was no need for them to fight.

Exploring the feud between Kanye West and Jim Jones

Kanye West and Jim Jones had worked together previously. This included their association with The Game's The Documentary 3. According to reports by XXL on March 21, 2025, Jim spent some time in Japan with Ye in January.

At the time, Ye was reportedly working on his album Bully. In March, tensions appeared to escalate when Kanye West took to X and posted a tweet about Jim Jones.

Ye wrote in the tweet:

"F**k Jim Jones. It/He's not worth explanation"

Kanye's tweet about Jones (Photo via gkanyewest/X)

Ye further alleged that Jones had disrespected him after claiming that the latter couldn't send him a PDF file of a clothing collaboration that they had planned. According to the outlet, Ye later claimed on X that Jones received $2 million for introducing him to a crypto representative.

Jim Jones then responded to the allegations made by Ye and wrote:

"Ye sniffing Ye lol. But keep my name alive champ. We love KanYE. He's lucky I don't have time to talk ’bout lies right now only [the] truth lol lol lol."

Kanye West later addressed the situation while he was interviewed by DJ Akademiks in March. According to HotNewHipHop, Kanye West's sudden tweet about Jim Jones, seemingly blasting at him, took many fans by surprise. At the time of writing, Kanye West has yet to respond to Jim Jones.

In separate news about Jim Jones, the rapper was recently seen celebrating his partner Chrissy Lampkin's 54th birthday. Lampkin's friend Emily B. shared snippets of the day on her Instagram account, in which Jones was also captured. Jones and Chrissy have reportedly been together for more than two decades.

