What did Kanye West say about Jim Jones? Dipset founder says Ye is lucky that he does not have time to "talk bout lies right now"

In the wake of recent social media comments made by Kanye West, also known as Ye, Harlem rapper, and Dipset co-founder Jim Jones has addressed the situation with a lighthearted response.

Ad

On March 20, 2025, the Harlem artist Joseph Guillermo Jim Jones took to his Instagram account and shared a post with a screenshot from iCloud notes responding to Ye's recent alleged remarks.

Jones captioned the post, indicating that the American record producer is "lucky" that Jones does not have time for talking about lies as of now —

"He's lucky I don't have time to talk bout lies right now only th truth lol lol lol. "At Th Church Steps" out right now," Jones wrote.

Ad

Trending

Jim Jones' statement followed a series of recent posts by Kanye West on X in which West accused Jones of severing ties with him and alleged that Jones withheld the money he received for facilitating their introduction.

Kanye West criticizes Jim Jones over alleged deal. Dipset co-founder clapped back:

Ad

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, the Dipset co-founder, Jim Jones, posted on his Instagram post responding to the claims made by Kanye West. In the post, Jones alleged that Ye is under the influence of drugs. Also, he seemingly mocked the American record producer by merging both of his names —

"Ye sniffin' Ye, lol but keep my name alive champ we love KanYE," Jones wrote.

Not only this, but on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Jim Jones seemingly mocked Kanye West on X, as Jones suggested that he loves Ye, and again merged both of his names, Kanye and Ye, styled as "KanYe" —

Ad

"I love KanYE," Jones wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The reaction by Jim Jones came after West, without giving any reason, lashed out at the Dipset co-founder on X. In a since-deleted post on X, West wrote —

"F*CK JIM JONES."

After Jones seemingly mocked the Harlem artist on X, Kanye West replied under the Jones' post and alleged that Jim Jones was paid $2 million to let him introduce Ye to Mr. Pink to discuss the crypto coin.

Ad

Also, West further indicated that Jones did not tell anything about this to him and nor gave him any penny out of it —

"I KNOW THIS GONNA SOUND LIKE SOME TERRENTINO MOVIE BUT HERE GOES. SOOO JIM JONES GOT PAID 2 MILLION TO INTRODUCE ME TO A GENTLEMAN NAMED MR PINK TO DISCUSS MY CRYPTO COIN AND NEVER TOLD ME HE WAS GETTING 2 MILLION AND NEVER CUT ME IN," Ye wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, Ye alleged that the worst part was that during a collaboration work on clothing, West asked Jones to make a PDF of something, and Dipset co-founder suggested that he did not know how to make a PDF, to which West indicated that he needed PDF more than money —

"BUT THAT WASNT THE WORST PART WE WERE WORKING ON CLOTHES AND I ASKED HIM FOR A PDF AND THEN THIS N*GGA TOLD ME HE DON'T KNOW HOW TO MAKE A PDF... BUT I WANT THE PDF MORE THAN THE MONEY," West wrote.

Ad

As of now, it is not known who Mr. Pink is, nor has Jim Jones reflected on Ye's claims of receiving $2 million from that gentleman.

Moreover, Kanye West has not yet responded to Jones' Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback