"They too old to be beefing" — Internet reacts to Wack 100 calling out Jim Jones saying "Your a rapper you're not a gangsta"

On February 13, 2025, American music executive Wack 100 took to Instagram to call out Jim Jones. While the exact reason behind Wack's threat to Jones is not known, it is being speculated that the two got into an argument on Clubhouse.

Wack 100's Instagram post featured an image of Jones and the caption addressed him saying "listen scary a$$ cooperating clown". Wack mentioned:

"Your a rapper you're not a gangsta ain't never been one. You're scared of the ending results. Stay in your lane before you find yourself in a situation"

The music executive also stated that he let Jim Jones off but he was upset over Jones behaving as if he called Wack out. Wack 100 further warned Jones in the caption, and added that the dead end street was wide open for the two to play the game.

X page No Jumper posted Wack's caption on Jim Jones (Image via X/ @nojumper)

Wack 100's warning to Jim Jones garnered a lot of traction and netizens quickly took to X to put forth their opinion. An X user tweeted:

"they too old to be beefing"

"This is just dumb. Both the have grown kids and grandkids. The lane they both should stay in is that. I cared about bulls*it like this 20 something years ago. Not now", another X user commented.

"Battle of the Ssi Gangstas, I don’t wanna c yall fight, how bout just run a race let’s c who still got it I’d be way more impressed with that then yall old Guys fighting", an X user mentioned .

Additionally, internet users called out Wack for attention-seeking behavior alleging that he starts feuds to stay relevant:

"Wack always wanna stay relevant somehow beef is the only way for him to keep his name on the internet", an internet user stated .

"Who is wack to say? Wack is a drama queen in don’t forget he got knocked out cold", another internet user said.

Wack 100 alleged Jim Jones was a rat after former's altercation at Florida airport

According to multiple sources, Wack 100 was quick to comment on Jim Jones getting in an altercation with 2 men at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in May 2024.

The 2 men and Jim Jones were caught on camera getting into an altercation on the escalator, post which officers from the Broward County Sheriff's Office interneved to break up the scuffle. One of the officers took Jones to a seating area wherein the rapper claimed that he was defending himself, given it was 2 people against one.

Commenting on the video and calling out Jim Jones, Wack 100 stated:

“@kendricklamar might as well add this to the next song ‘Telling is Telling,'” he wrote. “YALL GONE REALLY ACT LIKE YALL DONT HEAR THIS MAN @jimjonescapo [rat]’n . Under No circumstances do we identify or give statement out our mouth."

Wack added:

"Let the cameras do there jobs. Y’all will get mad cause it’s me but facts is facts this is telling his name will be in a police report with a VERBAL STATEMENT!!”

On February 13, 2025, X page @nojumper claimed that Jim Jones' latest Instagram post was an indirect response to Wack's threats. In the caption of his IG post, the rapper seemingly addressed Wack and referred to the multiple TikTok speculations of him not being allowed in Gonzales Park.

Jones reportedly asked Wack to do something positive for the community and teased a visual of Gonzales Park adding "JOMO" (Joy of Missing Out) in his caption.

