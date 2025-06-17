Nas’ company settles racism lawsuit with former executive who claimed she faced discrimination as a "white woman working in hip-hop”

Nas' record label and media company, Mass Appeal, has settled a lawsuit with former employee Melissa Cooper. She alleged that the company racially discriminated against her.

In 2023, Cooper filed a lawsuit against Mass Appeal's CEO, Peter Bittenbender, and former content chief, Jenya Meggs. The rapper was notably not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit accused the company of racially discriminating against her as she was a "white woman working in hip-hop."

According to reports by Billboard, Mass Appeal and Cooper filed a joint motion on Friday, June 13, 2025. It indicated a settlement and appeal to dismiss the case entirely. The terms of the settlement haven't been disclosed yet.

More about Melissa Cooper's lawsuit against Nas' company, Mass Appeal

Melissa Cooper filed a lawsuit against Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender and former content chief Jenya Meggs in 2023. In it, she accused Meggs of undermining her in meetings due to her alleged animosity towards a white woman in hip-hop.

As per the lawsuit, Meggs allegedly refused to work with Cooper. Hence, Bittenbender removed Cooper from some major projects by Mass Appeal, like the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert. She was then terminated in June 2023.

After her firing, a former romantic partner of Meggs shared numerous text messages of her and a documentary producer with Cooper. In it, the former content chief allegedly referred to Cooper as a "cracker" and criticized "white folk."

The lawsuit stated that Cooper related it to Bittenbender, but he brushed it off and took no action. Bittenbender, Meggs, and Mass Appeal denied all these claims. They stated that the text messages were "taken out of context and are nothing but a red herring." They also added that Cooper was fired due to financial reasons.

Throughout 2024, both parties exchanged evidence and deposed witnesses. There could have been a possible trial, but the case is dismissed now after their settlement.

Rapper RZA picks GZA over Nas for a rap battle

RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, was recently asked to choose between GZA and Nas in a rap battle. He instantly picked GZA, whose real name is Gary Eldridge Grice, also highlighting his contribution to the industry.

RZA appeared on the Drink Champs podcast on June 14, and when asked to make a choice, he said (via Hot97.com):

"For MC-ing, my favorite, best MC is the GZA. I don't think no MC could beat the GZA. I think what GZA has written for Hip-Hop, no other MC can compare."

He also added Rakim (William Michael Griffin Jr.) in the mix and said:

"Even if you go look at Rakim, who is one of the greatest, to most people, one of the greatest. Nas is one of the greatest. If you go look at what GZA offered to hip hop, look at what he spawned. He spawned me, Meth (Method Man), Rae (Raekwon), Ghost (Ghostface Killah) — these are all from GZA, the enlightener."

Notably, RZA and Nas (Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones) have been colleagues and close collaborators over the years. They joined hands on songs like Verbal Intercourse, Let My Niggas Live, Tanasia, and Highly Favoured.

