Lil Nas X reveals he and Taylor Swift almost collaborated, but he "couldn't catch a vibe"

Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) recently claimed that he once had the chance to collaborate with Taylor Swift. However, the Rodeo rapper turned it down, and the track was never completed.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Lil Nas X waxed lyrical about Swift. He also talked about the missed opportunity to collaborate with the Grammy-winning songstress.

“We were working on something. She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen,” he claimed.

Although he didn't "even want to talk about" the failed collaboration opportunity, the rapper raved about Taylor Swift, saying:

“I’m proud of my girl. I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

Nas X even alluded to the prospect of a future collaboration with Swift, adding:

“When it happens… Global. World. Tay-tay and Nassy.”

The 25-year-old rapper ended the conversation by revealing that he would love to collaborate with Doechii.

"I wanna be myself more than ever this era — Lil Nas X reveals why he feels little need to please the masses

2023 Toronto International Film Festival - "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" Premiere - Source: Getty (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

In an exclusive interview with People magazine on the red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards, Nas X spoke candidly about his new era. The rapper opened up about why he doesn't feel the need to please the masses at this stage of his career.

"I wanna be myself more than ever this era. I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do. If I do not want to do it, I'm not doing it," said Lil Nas X during the interview on March 27.

He continued:

"If I don't want be there, I'm not gonna be there. I think it's more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I'm taking my energy and where I don't want to take it."

When asked why he had been holding back before, the rapper replied:

"When I started to let go of it more, I would still hold onto to it. And now I'm here and I'm just... I'm showing up as me. I'm existing."

On Friday, March 28, Lil Nas X released his second EP, Days Before Dreamboy. It is a prequel to Dreamboy and was confirmed by Lil Nas X in the YouTube Premiere chat of SWISH's visualizer merely minutes before its release.

Nas X started his discography with his debut album, Montero. The album, released on September 17, 2021, by Columbia Records, featured guest appearances from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus.

The album topped the charts in Australia, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden. It was also nominated for Album of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

