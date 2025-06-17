"This obviously a lie" — Internet reacts to Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi saying that his dad wrote most of Drake's music

Lil Novi, Lil Wayne's youngest son, recently claimed that his father wrote most of Drake's songs when asked to pick the better artist between Wayne and Drake. Lil Novi (real name Neal Carter) is Wayne's fourth child, born to R&B singer Nivea in 2009. The teenager recently collaborated with his father on a song for his latest album, Tha Carter VI, titled Mula Komin In.

On June 16, 2025, the X page @HipHopAllDayy uploaded a clip of Lil Novi being asked who was the better artist between Drake and Lil Wayne, to which the teenager replied:

"My dad wrote most of his s**t, if it wasn't for my pops there wouldn't be no Drake."

For context, Drake signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money label in 2009, and the two have often collaborated in the past.

The clip of Lil Novi claiming his father penned many of Drake's songs was met with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user accused the teenager of lying, writing:

"This obviously a lie."

Several netizens agreed with this sentiment, with one person dubbing Lil Novi's claim "propaganda."

"All propaganda If anything Drake wrote for Wayne," one person wrote.

"Lmaooooo. 1 Drake has written for Wayne plenty of times. 2 wayne cant rhyme like Drake. Wayne has a very specific style and mostly the same content. 3 Wayne dont even write his own songs down. 4 this lil n***a high just like wayne. And after all that wayne still better than 99% of rappers including the midget that waynes son is clout chasing over," another person added.

"Cap Lil Wayne doesn’t write," someone else commented.

"Let’s just make this make sense how does his dad write most of Drake s**t when he doesn’t write his own shit the majority of Lil Wayne songs are off the top of the dome. He doesn’t even know how his dad makes his music," another user said.

However, others seemed inclined to believe the teenager, adding that Lil Wayne might have helped Drake a lot during the beginning of his career.

"Go listen to take care , you can literally hear Drake imitating Wayne reference track voice on HYFR , cameras , we’ll be fine , the motto ….," one person posted.

"The streets are saying Lil Wayne wrote all Drakes timestamp records," another person added.

"That’s boy speaking facts!! Drake was latch on to Wayne’s nuts up until 2015 -2016," someone else commented.

"Most is cap I’m pretty sure but wouldn’t be surprised at all if Wayne gave drake a ton of bars in his early career. Wayne was known for writing for ppl around him," another user wrote.

Exploring Drake and Lil Wayne's relationship

Aubrey Drake Graham, better known by his stage name Drake, began his career in the entertainment industry as an actor on the television series Degrassi while simultaneously pursuing a music career.

He released multiple mixtapes before signing with Lil Wayne's Young Money record label in 2009. Following this, Drake released his debut album, Thank Me Later, in 2010, which also featured Lil Wayne.

During a 2009 interview with The Fader, Drake suggested that the Young Money logo on his LP was a way to pay tribute to Wayne, whom he considered his mentor.

"I respect the fact that Wayne put me in this position. But as an artist, I have to do my own thing at this point. I'm not sure if that's gonna be a struggle in the next couple months, to set myself apart. I don't want it to feel like a disrespectful thing, but I know it's a bridge that I'm going to have to cross as far as becoming my own person," he said.

Drake and Lil Wayne have maintained a cordial relationship throughout the years. According to People Magazine, the Canadian rapper even got a tattoo of Wayne's face on his tricep in 2017.

While it is unclear when Drake left Young Money, he hinted at parting ways with Lil Wayne's record label in the track Is There More from his 2018 album Scorpion, where he rapped, "As soon as this album drop I'm out of the deal."

The Canadian rapper has been signed to Universal Music Group since 2022. According to Complex, he reportedly agreed to a "new multifaceted deal" rumored to be worth $400 million.

Despite his split from Young Money, the two rappers continued to be amicable, with Drake thanking Wayne for being the "most selfless artist" in an Instagram comment in 2020, as reported by Uproxx. The comment came as a response to Wayne praising the Canadian rapper during his interview with Tidal's Elliott Wilson at the time.

"This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with…most selfless artist ever never held any of us back always pushed us forward every single night in people faces 20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set of his show dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS…all praise and credit due to the [GOAT],” Drake wrote.

The Canadian rapper also hosted a Young Money reunion featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne at his October World Weekend show in Toronto in 2022.

In other news, Lil Wayne released his newest project, Tha Carter VI, on June 6. The album features collaborations with Wyclef Jean, MGK, Jelly Roll, and 2 Chainz, among others.

