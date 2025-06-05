"Need that Drake feature" — Netizens react to Lil Wayne teasing Carter 6 wearing an owl chain in Toronto

On June 5, 2025, @certifiedjared shared a video of Lil Wayne teasing his album Tha Carter VI wearing an owl chain in Toronto. Scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, Tha Carter VI is the rapper's first solo LP since Funeral in 2020. Notably, the album's previous three instalments had reached the Billboard charts.

In the video, Wayne is seen looking outside from his ride and saying:

"Are we there yet? You know I'm in the neighborhood... Carter VI coming."

Internet users were quick to comment on Lil Wayne's video teasing the upcoming LP and took to X to express their opinions about it. Commenting on the same, an X user seemingly linked Wayne's owl chain in the video to the logo of Drake's OVO label, tweeting:

"need that Drake feature"

"Any chance anyone can see the highway signs? Is he in Toronto saying this?" an X user questioned, given that Drizzy belongs to Toronto.

"Drake feature incoming! We getting YMCB back together right before summer!" another X user mentioned .

"feels like the entire point of this video was to show off the owl chain" an internet user stated.

"Drake on this album will do numbers" another internet user said.

Moreover, netizens expressed their desire to witness a Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj collaboration on Tha Carter VI, given that the three featured on multiple projects together:

"I hope theres some Drizzy Drake Roger's, and Minaj features on that bitch like old times." an X user tweeted.

"Be a shame if we don’t get a Drake n Nikki feature" a netizen remarked.

"We need a track with the 3 headed goats for old time sake 😩 "another netizen expressed.

Lil Wayne didn't want Drake to be mad at him after performing Not Like Us at Las Vegas show

Months after Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud, Lil Wayne indirectly sided with his long-time collaborator Drizzy during his performance at Zouk Nightclub at Las Vegas in July 2024.

In addition to his songs, Wayne performed Kendrick Lamar's diss track aimed at Drake called Not Like Us. While performing the song, Lil Wayne tweaked the chorus and sang "They don't like us" instead of "They not like us." The rapper flashed his OVO owl pendant while performing the track, seemingly showcasing his support toward Drake.

However, Lil Wayne performing Lamar's diss track resulted in the rapper receiving backlash for the same. The rapper addressed the situation during an interview with Rolling Stone in April 2025 and said that he hadn't paid attention to Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy's feud.

"I’m going to give you the perfect example. I went onstage and I was singing this song, and they thought I was dissing." the rapper said

Addressing the fact that he didn't want Drake to be mad at him for the Las Vegas performance, Lil Wayne mentioned:

"I ain’t want my dude to be mad at me. I didn’t even know it was Kendrick...If it don’t happen on this channel or FS1, I wouldn’t know that happened."

While there isn't a confirmation on Drake's alleged feature on Wayne's upcoming Tha Carter VI, the rapper has confirmed collaborations from Miley Cyrus, Bono, Kanye West, Wyclef Jean, Machine Gun Kelly, and Wheezy on the new project.

Wayne also revealed a surprise appearance by Andrea Bocelli on Tha Carter VI.

