"Like father like son" — Internet reacts to Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi remixing Playboi Carti’s 'LIKE WEEZY'

Lil Novi, Lil Wayne's 15-year-old son, recently uploaded a remixed version of Playboi Carti's LIKE WEEZY from his latest album, Music. The long-awaited record, which is Carti's third studio album, was released on March 14, 2025, nearly five years after its predecessor, Whole Lotta Red.

On March 25, 2025, Lil Novi took to his social media to upload his remix of LIKE WEEZY, titled after one of Wayne's most famous nicknames. The teenager, dressed in black pants and a sweatshirt, wearing a blue backpack and holding a bottle of soda, rapped and danced along as the track played in the background.

Carti paid homage to Lil Wayne in the original track, starting the first verse by rapping about wearing a two-tone Audemars Piguet watch, a trend that Weezy popularized in hip-hop.

"Uh, two-tone, yeah, APeezy, lookin' like Weezy (Lookin' like Weezy)/ Uh, I was just out in Cleveland, shawty, I'm bleedin,'" Carti rapped.

Lil Novi's remix of LIKE WEEZY was met with mixed responses from netizens. One X user seemingly praised the aspiring rapper for emulating his father, referencing Lil Wayne's 2006 collaborative album with Birdman, Like Father, Like Son.

"Like father like son 2 otw," the user wrote.

Several netizens shared this sentiment, complimenting the teenager on his skills despite his age.

"Not bad for a little kid lmao," one person tweeted.

"Lil wayne never started off sounding like this he evolved to this, with that being said the same thing is gonna happen with Lil Novi, give it a couple years he’s gonna evolve into something crazy, like father like son," another person added.

"Following his dad footsteps man love to see it + the song isn’t bad for a 12 year old," someone else commented.

"Comments hating too much it’s cool for a remix," another X user wrote.

Others claimed Lil Novi sounded like his father.

"I can hear Wayne in him," one person said.

"Omg he sounds just like Wayne holy sh*t," someone else added.

However, some were critical of Lil Novi's music, claiming it had "too much autotune."

"Baby voice. Too much auto tune," one person posted.

"Bro should face his studies and stop ruining beats," another user added.

Lil Novi is Lil Wayne's youngest child

Lil Novi, whose real name is Neal Carter, is the youngest of Lil Wayne's four children, born on November 30, 2009. His mother is R&B singer Nivea, with whom Wayne was in an on-again-off-again relationship in the 2000s.

The couple got engaged in 2002, but Wayne called off their engagement a year later, as reported by People in October 2019. They reconnected again in 2007 and were engaged for a second time in 2009. However, they broke up for the final time when Nivea was pregnant with Neal.

At the same time, Nivea discovered that Lauren London was pregnant with Lil Wayne's third child and was due three months ahead of her. In a 2019 interview with Vlad TV, Nivea said:

"I ended our relationship while I was carrying our son was because I couldn't take that. I thought I could. I'm a different type of woman. I was like, 'You know what? You love me? F**k it!' But then I realized that's not what I wanted. So I let it go."

Neal Carter took on the stage name of Lil Novi and has followed in his father's footsteps, dabbling in music and releasing it publicly since March 2024.

During a November 2024 interview with TRSH Mag, the teenager revealed his favorite album from his father's discography, being aware that it was an unpopular pick among Weezy fans.

“I’m finna be so cooked for this question because it’s just not my generation, bruh. I was born in [2009]. I listen to kind of his newer music. I don’t really listen to his older stuff but I’ll say his top album I would say is the newest Carter. I think it’s Carter V? But yeah, that sh*t was hard. That sh*t was great.”

Released in 2018, Tha Carter V was the fifth part of Lil Wayne's long-running Tha Carter series. Lil Wayne recently announced its follow-up, Tha Carter VI, scheduled for release on June 6, 2025.

