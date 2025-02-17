Who is Reginae Carter? Lil Wayne’s daughter defends father after criticism over SNL50 performance  

Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne's eldest child, recently came forward to support her father amid the backlash he faced for his performance on SNL50, the show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, on February 16.

Ad

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's only daughter, born to the rapper and his ex-wife Toya Johnson-Rushing. She is an entrepreneur, reality TV star, actress, and model, having previously modeled for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line in 2022.

According to All HipHop, Lil Wayne joined The Roots and DJ T. Lewis to perform a medley of his songs, including Uproar, A Milli and Lollipop. The rapper's performance was reportedly met with mixed reviews. While some praised Weezy for his stage presence, others criticized the rapper, citing this as the reason he wasn't chosen to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For context, the halftime headliner pick courted controversy after the NFL and Roc Nation chose Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. In an Instagram video at the time, Wayne, a New Orleans native, revealed this left him feeling "hurt," believing the NFL snubbed him.

On February 16, Reginae Carter stepped in to defend her father following the criticisms against Wayne's SNL50 performance. Carter left a comment under a Shade Room Instagram post about the performance, accusing people of hating when her dad was having fun on stage.

Ad

“Yall are some d riders ! My dad been having fun performing for years ! He is truly himself when he hit the stage . Go play with yall mf kids .. he collected a check after this .. what yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!” Carter wrote in the comment.

Ad

Reginae Carter was born in 1998

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's first child with his then-girlfriend, Toya Johnson-Rushing, born in November 1998. Both Wayne and Johnson-Rushing were 16 at the time of Reginae's birth. While the couple tied the knot in 2004, they divorced in 2006 and decided to co-parent Reginae. Reginae also has four younger half-siblings.

According to People Magazine, Reginae Carter's godfather is Birdman, one of the founders of Cash Money, which signed Lil Wayne at the start of his career. Reginae's 16th birthday was broadcast on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2015, which included a performance from Nicki Minaj.

Ad

On a professional front, Reginae Carter has acted in movies and TV shows like I Need a Date, Social Society, and Terror Lake Drive. She also starred in the VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which ran between 2018 and 2020. In 2023, Regina and her mom also started their own reality show called Toya and Reginae.

In an exclusive interview with Hot New Hip Hop in November 2022, Reginae Carter explained why she wanted to pursue acting as a career, saying:

Ad

“That’s why I gravitate so much to acting and I do so much with that because that’s like, my own lane. My dad does music, my mom [is a businesswoman]. I feel like [acting] is my own lane. People can see me for my talent and don’t see me as Lil Wayne’s daughter or Toya’s daughter, this or that. They can see me as the actress I am.”

Ad

Reginae Carter also started her own fitness brand, IFITIN, in March 2022. She also has her YouTube page, started in 2020, where she documents her life in the form of vlogs and Q&As.

Ad

In other news, Lil Wayne is expected to release his long-awaited Tha Carter VI album on June 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback