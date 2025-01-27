Lil Wayne will appear in his son Lil Novi's upcoming music video. Lil Novi is the rapper's youngest son, who has collaborated with Lil Wayne on his mixtape No Ceilings 3. Last year, he revealed snippets of his music on his Instagram Live. It is unknown when this music video will drop.

The upcoming music video clip was uploaded to the Instagram page @theshaderoom. Lil Wayne fans discussed his son's rapping skills in the comment section.

In the comment section, a netizen (@jenabusheriff) said Lil Novi needs rap lessons from his father. They wrote:

"As a parent it’s hard to tell your kids the truth lol, but lil man need to take lessons from his dad. E for Effort lil one."

Netizen comments on Lil Novi's rap. [Image via Instagram/@jenabusheriff]

More reactions read:

Netizens comment on Lil Novi's music video. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

While some netizens praised Lil Wayne for supporting his son, others claimed the song would have been better if he ghostwrote it.

Netizens comment on Lil Novi's upcoming music video. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

A netizen (@henry_grainger) complimented Lil Novi for following in his father's footsteps. Another netizen (@sms_my3) jokingly said the rapper's daughter Reginae would appear in the comment section to defend her father and brother.

Netizens comment on the collab. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Who are Lil Wayne's children?

Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party - Source: Getty

According to People, Lil Wayne had his eldest daughter, Reginae Carter, with his then-girlfriend Antonia "Toya" Johnson on November 29, 1998. The rapper was only 16. In 2004, the two got married but separated two years later.

Reginae Carter is an actress, model, and reality TV star. As per IMDb, she has worked in Nothing Even Matters, Terror Lake Drive, Boxed In, Boxed in 2, Boss Moves with Rasheeda, Toya & Reginae, I Got a Story to Tell, Renny (A Juneteenth Story), Social Society, Dear Santa, I Need a Date, and Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.

In an interview with People on June 2, 2024, Carter talked about her relationship with her father. She said,

"My dad is so laid-back. We're best friends, so if I bring you to my father, he's going to be cool because he knows that if I'm bringing you, it's cool people. He's not the type of dad that be acting all strict and mean, trying to scare the guys."

Lil Wayne's son, Dwayne Michael Carter III, was born on October 22, 2008. His mother, Vivan, is a radio host. He rapped with his father in the song Fl4m3$ in 2020 under the name Lil Tune, the nickname Lil Wayne gave him.

In 2020, his mother, Vivan, called him an "individualist" in her Instagram post. She wrote,

"I’m so proud of the headstrong individualist you are. Mom and dad’s opinions are cool but end of the day you gone walk to the beat of your own drum and I so admire that about you."

Wayne's second son, Kameron Carter, was born on September 9, 2009. His mother is actress Lauren London. Kameron rapped in his father's 2020 mixtape No Ceilings 3.

Lil Wayne's youngest son, Neal Carter, or Lil Novi, was born on November 30, 2009, two months after his brother Kameron. Neal also appeared on the mixtape No Ceilings 3.

His mother, R&B singer Nivea, has talked about being pregnant simultaneously with Lauren London. In 2019, she told VladTV in an interview that she's "cool" with the rapper's baby mothers.

"It's still a testament to the type of man [Lil Wayne] is because all of his baby mothers, we're all cool with each other."

Lil Novi's upcoming song might be released on Wayne's next project, Tha Carter VI. The album is expected to be released in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback