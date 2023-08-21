Toya & Reginae season 1: Where to follow Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter on Instagram?

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Raginae Carter are set to make an ever-so-glamorous return to screens on August 24, 2023, with season 1 of Toya & Reginae. Famous since their stint on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, the duo have gained massive popularity on social media, with Toya's following hitting a high of 12.4 million and Reginae boasting her own set of 7 million followers.

They can be followed on Instagram at @toyajohnson and @itsreginaecarter, respectively.

Toya's account showcases not only her own life, but also that of her daughter, Reign Rushing. Reginae's Instagram has primarily high-fashion solo shots and selfies.

Toya & Reginae: Instagram's "It Girls"

The duo's Instagram handles give the audience a glimpse into the different aspects of their personalities and what shapes them.

Best-selling author and renowned TV personality Antonia "Toya" Johnson-Rushing is now set to return to reality TV with Toya & Reginae. Ex-wife of American rapper Lil Wayne, now married to Robert Rushing, Toya's Instagram account flaunts her 5-year-old Reign.

Pinned right at the top of her account is a photo from her wedding with Robert Rushing.

While her social media shines the spotlight on her family life, she also shares photos with her girl gang, their pillow fights and other escapades, documents her travels around the world, and more.

In a recent post, she was seen in an all-white ensemble with a pair of shorts, a tube top, and an ankle-length, button-down mesh overlay for Beyoncé's much-awaited Renaissance World Tour.

While the mother's Instagram shows a more simplistic, family-oriented lifestyle, Toya Johnson and Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae's account is the definition of a life of opulence and luxury.

Donning high-fashion outfits, Reginae is a fashionista, often in collaboration with Fashionova on a regular day out, at concerts, and even while working out. Keeping up with the latest trends, her social media feed is one that will never go out of style.

The Essence Fest, which is also believed to be a "party with a purpose," has been at the forefront of her Instagram feed of late. Although followers get their dose of glitz and glam from Reginae's posts, she keeps them entertained and connected with goofy reels and occasional old-school picnics under the bright sun.

Toya & Reginae: What to expect from season 1?

Toya and Reginae are getting their own spinoff series after being audience favorites on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. No longer sharing the limelight with other participants, Toya & Reginae dives deep into how the titular stars navigate their careers amidst the chaos of the mother-daughter relationship and their own individual friendships and love lives.

Several people associated with them also feature on the show, as their daily lives are put under the microscope for the world to watch.

Making their way back with powerful, intense, drama-packed episodes, the pair will return on August 24, 2023. The show will air on Thursdays at 9 pm on WE tv and can be streamed on Mondays on ALLBLK.