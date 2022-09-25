“Keep my daughter name out your mouth”: Toya Johnson slams DJ Akademiks over Reginae Carter comments

Toya Johnson bashed DJ Akademiks for calling her daughter Reginae Carter a "bi*ch" and criticizing her dating history.

In a YouTube video published by Akademiks on September 24, the 31-year-old personality spoke about Carter's dating life on the public platform, particularly her jailed ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci and her current boyfriend, YouTuber Armon Warren.

He went on to claim that Reginae's boyfriend is "more feminine than her," and not a "gangsta."

After DJ Akademiks' comments about Carter's love life went viral, Toya Johnson took the situation into her hands and slammed the YouTuber for talking about her daughter.

“Akademiks I can’t stand men that do b**ch sh*t. Keep my daughter's name out your mouth. Clout chasing is at an all time high. Let her live her 23 yr old life. Worry about you and yours. Thanks.”

What did DJ Akademiks say about Reginae Carter?

Reginae was earlier dating rapper YFN Lucci but soon broke up after he was jailed in connection with a murder. Criticizing her for the same, Akademiks said:

“Reginae loved hood n***as, she loved YFN Lucci.”

He continued to talk about her and claimed that while they were together, Reginae Carter attended all-star-studded events with YFN, eager to take on all that came with his life.

“You know these b**ch-- let me not call her a b**ch. These chicks love a hood n**ga until he's facing 25 to life. Everything was all good with them until she realized that n***a caught a RICO.”

He went on to talk about Reginae Carter's love life for three minutes before bringing up the topic of her new boyfriend, Warren. DJ Akademiks further claimed that she has "downgraded" herself, and stated that Warren is the “opposite of gangsta,” also noting that he looks “more feminine than her.”

His comments did not go down well with Reginae's mother, Toya Johnson. Johnson further criticized the YouTuber for his comments, stating that he shouldn't be thinking about the 23-year-old's dating life.

She said:

“I hate when I let people take me out my character but one thing about it I don’t play about my kids. @akademiks stop playing with my child. You to grown to be worrying about what a 23 yr old doing. Calling her a b**ch and all that other s**t is not cool. You men are worst than females and this s**t is getting out of hand.”

She also shared a throwback picture with Reginae Carter, stating that she loves her firstborn.

Screenshot of Toya Johnson's Instagram story (Image via toyajohnson/Instagram)

Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson welcomed Reginae on November 29, 1998, when the two were teenagers. They married in 2004 but their marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce in 2006.

As per Famous Birthdays, Reginae was a part of R&B girl group, OMG. She is very active on Instagram with 6.7 million followers.

On her father's side, she has three half-brothers, Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter, and Neal Carter. From her mother, Reginae Carter has a little sister named Reign Ryan Rushing.

As of writing, DJ Akademik and Reginae's father, Lil Wayne, have not responded to Toya's comments or the YouTuber's controversial comments.

