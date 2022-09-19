WATCH: Lil Wayne shares a hilarious message in form of Friends parody for NFL teams that are looking to not go 0-2

As Week 2 of the NFL season is in full swing, rapper Lil Wayne has created a parody song about teams that are in danger of starting the season winless. Set to the theme song of the iconic sitcom "Friends," Lil Wayne changed the lyrics of the song to say "Don't go 0 and 2". The 0-2 song has become a tradition for the famous rapper and FOX Sports, who air the parody song annually before the slate of Week 2 games.

The parody song was shown during FOX NFL Kickoff on Sunday morning and had fans laughing at his take on the song. The song talked about inefficient offensive lines, a lack of a running game, and even teams that have been bad year after year.

"O-Lines a joke, you choked, your run game's D.O.A."

"You already brought your loyal fans to tears."

"Cause it hasn't been your day, your week, your month for like 15 years."

Lil Wayne is an avid sports fan and has been seen at NFL and NBA games throughout the years.

Lil Wayne makes appearance in official NFL kickoff commercial

When the NFL kicked off the 2022-23 season last Thursday, they had an official commercial to celebrate the occasion. The commercial takes place in a gym, with fans celebrating while wearing their favorite teams' jerseys.

Among the fans are some famous faces as well. Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is seen summersaulting into the commercial while wearing her hometown Houston Texans jersey.

Lil Wayne made an appearance in the commercial, wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey while shooting a t-shirt cannon filled with football jerseys.

Lil Wayne hasn't shyed away from his love for the Green Bay Packers. The rapper has been seen at regular season and playoff games, supporting his Packers.

In 2015, he was a guest on First Take, talking about how he became a fan of the Green Bay Packers. He said that although he was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was never a fan of the New Orleans Saints.

"I'm a Green Bay fan forever ... There is no comparison between the Packers and the Saints."

He said that his father went to Super Bowl XXXI to cheer for the Packers and when he came home, he brought back souvenirs for his family. From then on, they had Green Bay Packers cups, towels and t-shirts. His love for the team continues to grow throughout the years and he has maintained his loyalty to the green and yellow.

