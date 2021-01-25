Fox NFL kickoff cast

FOX Sports has an all-star lineup when it comes to covering the NFL every week during the season and in the off-season. FOX has developed a group of former NFL players and some of the top football minds. Everyone knows about the cast that do the pre-game show for FOX. Jimmy Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan are on the NFL FOX Sunday pre-game show.

There is another FOX Sports show that covers the NFL that has their own all-star lineup. Lets take a look at who rounds up the FOX NFL Kick off show.

FOX NFL Kick Off Cast Members

Fox NFL Kick-Off show is hosted by Charissa Thompson. Thompson is joined by Colin Cowherd who is one of the biggest sport analyst on the radio. Fox Sports went out and loaded their supporting cast with some of the best coaches and players to play in the NFL.

Former NFL players Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Greg Jennings, Charles Tillman, and former Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt round up the cast members for the show. FOX NFL Kickoff would debut on FS1 in 2013 and was moved to Fox in 2015.

Fox NFL Kickoff sets the table for a day of football on FOX. The show comes on air at 11 a.m. which leads into the longtime staple FOX NFL Sunday. We have seen in the past some of the cast members on FOX NFL Kickoff show make appearances on FOX NFL Sunday.

@UniWatch just now on Fox NFL Kickoff, they used a picture of Tom Brady in the old Tampa Uniform pic.twitter.com/tHlXyuvZJ2 — Jonathan Shaw (@jonnyshaw_10) September 20, 2020

Cast members say that Charissa Thompson sets the tone for the show and brings great energy and vibe to the set. Tony Gonzalez just recently joined the show and makes appearances on both FOX NFL Kickoff show and FOX Sunday Kickoff. The kickoff show brings a different look to the games on Sunday and is a big piece to the puzzle that leads to the FOX Sunday kickoff show.

Don’t miss my one-on-one with Viking RB Dalvin Cook! Coming up on Fox NFL Kickoff! @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/jNoWIYalzh — Shannon Spake (@ShannonSpake) November 22, 2020

Collin Cowherd and Cooper manning bring the experience when it comes to sports media personality. FOX NFL Kickoff has a very diverse group of cast members that help touch on every angle of the NFL. If fans are looking for pre-game injuries or pre-game predictions, FOX NFL Kickoff can give fans the media's look at the game, a former coaches look at the game, and a former NFL players look at the game.