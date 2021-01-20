NFL Conference Championship predictions

This Sunday the final four teams in the 2021 NFL Playoffs are set for two big conference championship games in the NFL. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to the frozen tundra Lambeau Field to meet the Green Bay Packers. Buffalo Bills are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to meet the Kansas City Chiefs.

With both games being a toss up, and either team having a good shot at winning, it makes it a great day of football on Sunday. Both AFC and NFC Championship Games have arguably the four best quarterbacks in the NFL today. Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Josh Allen are all at the top when it comes to elite quarterbacks in todays NFL.

The big question is, who will come out on top in both games and play in the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on February 7th? Lets make some predictions.

NFL NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

With both teams coming off huge victories in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs. It will be a historic meeting when Tampa Bay heads to Green Bay for the battle of the Bays. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will meet for the first time in the NFL Playoffs but not the first time in the 2020 NFL Season.

We're just days away from Showtyme.@kuhnj30 breaks down the NFC Championship Game matchup of Aaron Jones 🆚 Devin White in this edition of Tale of the Tape. @amfam | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/K9t9lyb4dr — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 20, 2021

Keys to victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

-- Establish their run game early and often against the Packers to open up the pass game

-- Buccaneers defense needs to put pressure on Aaron Rodgers and force him into difficult throws

-- Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cornerbacks need to lock up Davante Adams and make another wide receiver beat them

Keys to victory for the Green Bay Packers:

-- Get Aaron Jones involved in both the rushing and passing offense give the Buccaneers something else to worry about

-- Green Bay Packers offensive line needs to hold up on all blocks and not let the Buccaneers defense rough up Aaron Rodgers

-- Aaron Rodgers and Green Bays offense needs to get off to the fast start and make Tampa Bay play from behind.

NFL Conference Championship Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense could plays a big factor in pressuring Aaron Rodgers. Leonard Fournette is backed to continue his 2021 NFL Playoff success to send the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

Final Score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Green Bay Packers 24

NFL AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills are looking to continue their historic 2020 NFL Season. They are coming off a huge win against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs. Kansas City Chiefs are expecting Patrick Mahomes to start against the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs are looking to become the eighth team in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/B9670GlxGx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2021

Keys to victory for the Buffalo Bills:

-- Josh Allen will need to settle in and not let the big game feel get the best of him

-- Buffalo Bills defense needs to mirror Tyreek Hill the whole game to make sure he isn't a huge impact

-- Buffalo needs to wear down the Kansas City Chiefs defense and keep Mahomes on the sideline

Keys to victory for the Kansas City Chiefs:

-- Kansas City Chiefs need to get out to a quick start and make Buffalo play from behind

-- Force the Buffalo Bills to become one dimensional and force Josh Allen into difficult throws

-- Chiefs defense needs to get off the field on third down and stop the Bills from killing the clock

NFL Conference Championship Predictions: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills could take a page out of the New England Patriots book and kill the clock against the Chiefs. Josh Allen is backed to settle in after the second drive of the game and lead Buffalo to the Super Bowl.

Final Score: Buffalo Bills 24, Kansas City Chiefs 17