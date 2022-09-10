“What happened?” - Lil Wayne hilariously loses it as Skip Bayless debates why Patrick Beverley is a better player than Russell Westbrook 

Rapper Lil Wayne's hilarious reaction to Skip Bayless claiming Patrick Beverley is a better player than Russell Westbrook made the rounds on social media. Bayless went on a passionate rant to explain the thought process behind his opinion.
However, Lil Wayne found Bayless' take comical as he couldn't stop laughing. Here's a clip of how the segment on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" went down:
"What happened?" asked Lil Wayne as Bayless said that Beverley is better than Westbrook right now.
Skip Bayless considers Beverley the better player because his shooting percentage from deep is better than Westbrook's. Beverley's defense is also considered better. However, Westbrook is a former NBA MVP. The Lakers' system doesn't suit him well, as he needs the ball in his hands to make a difference.
But with LeBron James playing alongside him, Westbrook has had to adjust his playing style. This adjustment contributed to his dip in production last season.
Meanwhile, Beverley is a better fit for the Lakers. He is accustomed to not being a primary option on a contending team. His defensive versatility and ability to play off the team's superstars give him the edge over Russell Westbrook.
LA Lakers looking likely to continue with Russell Westbrook for next season
Russell Westbrook dominated NBA rumors this offseason. Many felt a move was imminent for the former MVP. Westbrook seemingly featured in most of the Lakers' trade talks this summer.
These talks included discussions for Kyrie Irving, Pacers' duo Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Utah's veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley. Irving and the Nets decided to continue their partnership, so the deal went off the table.
Meanwhile, the Lakers were reluctant to offer their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in talks with Utah and the Pacers. Westbrook's value was at an all-time low, and acquiring players from either of the teams would've impacted the Lakers' cap flexibility for next year.
LA is projected to have the space to add another max player. Top players like Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Andrew Wiggins could enter free agency. The Lakers' chances of acquiring a big-name player could've been hampered by adding veterans with long-term deals.
With coach Darvin Ham's comments and Beverley and Westbrook reportedly mending their relationship, the latter will likely remain with the Lakers.
Westbrook's on-court fit remains questionable. However, if Ham can convince Westbrook to accept a reduced role and commit to defense, the Lakers could be a sleeper team next season.