"He shouldn't be criticizing anyone": Mickey Rourke slammed for calling Tom Cruise 'irrelevant' in interview with Piers Morgan

American actor Mickey Rourke was slammed online for his remarks on Tom Cruise in his latest interview.
On Monday, July 11, while talking to Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 69-year-old actor did not hold himself back when the broadcaster asked for his views on Cruise's latest hit film, Top Gun: Maverick. He said:
“That doesn’t mean s*it to me. The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I’ve got no respect for that.”
Furthing stating that he does not care about "money and power," Rourke said:
“I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”
When Morgan asked if Rourke thought Tom Cruise was a good actor, he commented:
"I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”
Fans were not pleased with Mickey Rourke's comments on Tom Cruise
Netizens were not happy with Mickey Rourke's remarks about Tom Cruise's acting career during his interview with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Several people slammed the actor for criticizing Cruise while taking a dig at his appearance. They brought up his plastic surgery and compared his looks to Tombstone star Val Kilmer.
Mickey Rourke has always thought out loud
This is not the first time that Mickey Rourke has taken shots at other actors. In 2020, Rourke took a dig at Robert De Niro on Instagram and called him a "crybaby." The Double Team actor addressed a rumor that he was not selected in the cast of The Irishman (2019) due to De Niro.
While talking on the Italian show Live – Non è la D’Urso, Rourke revealed:
"Marty Scorsese, great director, he wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Chris Walken and Robert De Niro. The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie."
Overcome with frustration, Rourkee took to his Instagram vent about De Niro in a now-deleted post.
“Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right I am talking to you, you big f***ing crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers, ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of sh*t.’"
Further warning De Niro, he wrote:
"Listen Mr Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the first person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk a**, when I see you I swear to God on my grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, I gonna embarrass you severely 100 per cent. Mickey Rourke ‘as God is my witness’.”
In 2021, Rourke praised the longtime drama series Law & Order: SVU while taking a dig at Marvel films. The star praised actors like Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Stephanie March and BD Wong from the crime drama in an Instagram post in May that year, claiming that what they do is "real acting" unlike Marvel actors.
“Respect to all of you, the work that you all do is real acting, not like that crap that all on Marvel sh*t.”
On the professional front, Rourke will next star in Section Eight, The Palace, Hunt Club, Not Another Church Movie, and The Seeding.