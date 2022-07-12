"He shouldn't be criticizing anyone": Mickey Rourke slammed for calling Tom Cruise 'irrelevant' in interview with Piers Morgan

American actor Mickey Rourke was slammed online for his remarks on Tom Cruise in his latest interview.

On Monday, July 11, while talking to Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 69-year-old actor did not hold himself back when the broadcaster asked for his views on Cruise's latest hit film, Top Gun: Maverick. He said:

“That doesn’t mean s*it to me. The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I’ve got no respect for that.”

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” https://t.co/30r7b3Jxz2

Furthing stating that he does not care about "money and power," Rourke said:

“I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

When Morgan asked if Rourke thought Tom Cruise was a good actor, he commented:

"I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”

Fans were not pleased with Mickey Rourke's comments on Tom Cruise

Netizens were not happy with Mickey Rourke's remarks about Tom Cruise's acting career during his interview with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Several people slammed the actor for criticizing Cruise while taking a dig at his appearance. They brought up his plastic surgery and compared his looks to Tombstone star Val Kilmer.

William Keaton @Script_Samurai Mickey Rourke has been my favorite actor since I saw him in Diner as a kid. I’ve sat through some of the worst films in the history of cinema because he was in them. No actor has sabotaged himself, not taken his work serious as Mickey has. He shouldn’t be criticizing anyone. Mickey Rourke has been my favorite actor since I saw him in Diner as a kid. I’ve sat through some of the worst films in the history of cinema because he was in them. No actor has sabotaged himself, not taken his work serious as Mickey has. He shouldn’t be criticizing anyone.

Richard Newby @RICHARDLNEWBY Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” https://t.co/30r7b3Jxz2 Here’s the thing. It doesn’t even matter because if and when Mickey Rourke makes a movie that gets a theatrical release again, Tom Cruise will be there front and center. And he’ll clap too, no matter what. twitter.com/ronfilipkowski… Here’s the thing. It doesn’t even matter because if and when Mickey Rourke makes a movie that gets a theatrical release again, Tom Cruise will be there front and center. And he’ll clap too, no matter what. twitter.com/ronfilipkowski…

Liz Finnegan @TheGingerarchy Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” https://t.co/30r7b3Jxz2 Mickey Rourke looks like Brock Lesnar wearing a Val Kilmer costume twitter.com/RonFilipkowski… Mickey Rourke looks like Brock Lesnar wearing a Val Kilmer costume twitter.com/RonFilipkowski…

Auntie Jo @AuntieJo14 @RonFilipkowski Mickey Rourke needs reminding that by extinguishing someone else's light, it won't make his shine any brighter. x @RonFilipkowski Mickey Rourke needs reminding that by extinguishing someone else's light, it won't make his shine any brighter. x

Irish Eyes A-Smiling @tmausa It's takes a lot of nerve to call Tom Cruise irrelevant when you happen to be Mickey Rourke.

Let's leave Val Kilmer out of it, shall we?

He's a sweet man who is ten times better personally and professionally than those two combined. It's takes a lot of nerve to call Tom Cruise irrelevant when you happen to be Mickey Rourke.Let's leave Val Kilmer out of it, shall we?He's a sweet man who is ten times better personally and professionally than those two combined.

William Friedkin Truths @LazlosGhost Mickey Rourke is allowed to say dumb shit about other actors. If you were the best once, you get to talk trash from the sidelines for the rest of your life. Mickey Rourke is allowed to say dumb shit about other actors. If you were the best once, you get to talk trash from the sidelines for the rest of your life.

Producer Rob @Producer_Rob Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” https://t.co/30r7b3Jxz2 Why does Mickey Rourke look like he's trying to turn into Val Kilmer? twitter.com/RonFilipkowski… Why does Mickey Rourke look like he's trying to turn into Val Kilmer? twitter.com/RonFilipkowski…

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind Mickey Rourke when someone tells him that Tom Cruise is a good actor: 🤡 Mickey Rourke when someone tells him that Tom Cruise is a good actor: 🤡 https://t.co/VxFUmP3F1J

Pete Stegemeyer @itspeterj Mickey Rourke looks like if Arya Stark just kept wearing faces without ever taking off the old ones Mickey Rourke looks like if Arya Stark just kept wearing faces without ever taking off the old ones https://t.co/q8QxbSUA5Z

Debbee Collins 🇺🇦 💙💛 @DebbeeCollins Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor.



@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored "The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years... I got no respect for that."Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor. "The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years... I got no respect for that."Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored https://t.co/joB7OSrcMD The difference between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise, Is Mickey Rourke is a shadow of his former self, Tom Cruise’s shadow is so big that everyone has to stand in it. Be quiet Mickey, you screwed up your career with bad decisions and plastic surgery. twitter.com/piersuncensore… The difference between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise, Is Mickey Rourke is a shadow of his former self, Tom Cruise’s shadow is so big that everyone has to stand in it. Be quiet Mickey, you screwed up your career with bad decisions and plastic surgery. twitter.com/piersuncensore…

Mickey Rourke has always thought out loud

This is not the first time that Mickey Rourke has taken shots at other actors. In 2020, Rourke took a dig at Robert De Niro on Instagram and called him a "crybaby." The Double Team actor addressed a rumor that he was not selected in the cast of The Irishman (2019) due to De Niro.

internet baby @kirkpate call gq, i'm ready for mickey rourke to have his big fashion moment call gq, i'm ready for mickey rourke to have his big fashion moment https://t.co/hVYwm4qQuw

While talking on the Italian show Live – Non è la D’Urso, Rourke revealed:

"Marty Scorsese, great director, he wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Chris Walken and Robert De Niro. The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie."

Overcome with frustration, Rourkee took to his Instagram vent about De Niro in a now-deleted post.

“Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right I am talking to you, you big f***ing crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers, ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of sh*t.’"

Further warning De Niro, he wrote:

"Listen Mr Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the first person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk a**, when I see you I swear to God on my grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, I gonna embarrass you severely 100 per cent. Mickey Rourke ‘as God is my witness’.”

In 2021, Rourke praised the longtime drama series Law & Order: SVU while taking a dig at Marvel films. The star praised actors like Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Stephanie March and BD Wong from the crime drama in an Instagram post in May that year, claiming that what they do is "real acting" unlike Marvel actors.

“Respect to all of you, the work that you all do is real acting, not like that crap that all on Marvel sh*t.”

On the professional front, Rourke will next star in Section Eight, The Palace, Hunt Club, Not Another Church Movie, and The Seeding.

