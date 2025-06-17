Lil Tecca age and net worth explored as rapper makes the biggest Spotify debut in his career with new album Dopamine

Rapper Lil Tecca's latest album, Dopamine, has made the biggest Spotify album debut of his music career. The album has reportedly garnered over 17.8 million streams so far, outperforming recent releases from Lil Wayne, Ken Carson, Don Toliver, and others.

Lil Tecca, whose real name is Tyler Sharpe, has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 22-year-old rapper is from New York. His debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca, was released in 2019 and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Sharpe rose to fame when his 2019 single Ransom reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Tecca discussed his hit single Ransom and working with Juice WRLD

Tyler Sharpe performing at the 2024 Rolling Loud Miami (Image via Getty)

In September 2024, Lil Tecca gave an exclusive interview with Billboard, in which he revealed that while recording, he consumed edibles and a Starbucks drink. The 22-year-old shared that he made Ransom without using a beat from YouTube.

"That was my first time hopping on a beat that was not from YouTube. That was my first time ever taking edibles in the studio. I had edibles and a drink from Starbucks," the rapper said.

Sharpe then spoke about working with rapper Juice WRLD on the remix of Ransom. Calling the experience the "craziest," he said Juice WRLD praised his single. Lil Tecca shared that the late rapper's words "meant a lot" to him, as Juice WRLD was the first famous rapper he ever met.

For the unversed, Juice WRLD passed away on December 8, 2019, at Chicago Midway International Airport. As reported by US Weekly on March 31, 2025, the cause of his death was revealed two months after his passing. The 21-year-old rapper had a seizure from an accidental overdose involving oxycodone and codeine.

"That right there was one of the craziest moments ever. I remember when I first met him he was like, 'Ay bro, this flow hard.' That was my first time ever meeting someone that I seen online that was going crazy at the time and actually gave me an opinion on my music... It really meant a lot, bro," Lil Tecca stated.

Furthermore, the Dopamine rapper praised Juice WRLD, saying he recorded his verse in one take. It "fried" Lil Tecca, as he was accustomed to rapping by reading verses from his phone.

"All the stuff he would say to me and actually seeing him work. Seeing it. Seeing it in person though — it was crazy… He did the verse. He did it in one take. It kind of fried me because I didn't really know people were doing stuff like that at the time. I was really used to writing sh*t and reading it off my phone," he said.

Dopamine was released on June 13, 2025, as a follow-up to the rapper's 2024 album, Plan A. Rapper and record producer Ken Carson is featured on the track Tic Tac Toe.

