"Bro straight biting Carti’s style" — Internet reacts to Lil Tecca's 'Dark Thoughts' snippet

Lil Tecca's latest music snippet, Dark Thoughts, has sparked a heated debate across social media platforms.

Ad

On March 3, 2025, American rapper Tecca, whose real name is Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, posted a snippet on his Instagram account announcing the upcoming release of his highly anticipated track.

Subsequently, many users on X reflected on the same, with many expressing their excitement, while some suggested that Tecca's appearance in the short clip has a significant resemblance to Playboi Carti's recent looks.

"Bro straight biting carti's style," one commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comparison originates from Playboi Carti's signature chain detail around his waistline, dropping at the pocket.

Similarly, Lil Tecca opted for a look featuring chain details around his jeans pockets. However, neither artist has confirmed or addressed whether their styles were influenced by one another.

Ad

Other users on X suggested that the beat in the snippet is 'too smooth' for a rap track. Meanwhile, some remarked that Tecca's beat selections have always been good, calling his tracks "heat."

"Man if more rappers had beat selections like Tecca the rap game would be in a better place. The man always has heat," a user on X commented.

"Bro i had this beat saved on soundcloud for like a year ain't no way it's lil tecca who bought it lmao," another wrote.

Ad

"Beat is to smooth to be rapping over it like that," one user remarked.

Furthermore, many users on X admired the rapper's look and outfit in the short clip, suggesting they want to replicate the same. Meanwhile, one user called Lil Tecca the 'greatest of all time' for Generation Z.

"I need that fit so bad," a netizen on X commented.

"The way this guy never misses omg," another wrote.

Ad

"He's lowkey Gen Z's goat," one more stated on X.

As of now, the rapper has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

More about Lil Tecca's Dark Thoughts snippet as he teases the track's release

Lil Tecca (Image via Getty)

On Monday, March 3, Lil Tecca took to Instagram to release a snippet of his new song, Dark Thoughts. In the 41-second-long snippet, Tecca can be seen wandering on the streets around the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

Ad

Towards the beginning, the rapper is swaying to the beat, and at around the twenty-first second of the snippet, Tecca teases fans with a few verses of the track. The lyrics in the verses are:

"Know my bitch so bad, you spend your cash on a bitch you never had, yeah/ Mama told me, 'Boy, don't last,' so I ain't gon' slide if that shit ain't 'bout a bag, yeah/ My life changed so fast that I don't even recognize myself from last year/ Said she never needed no man, but when she with you, said she need somebody else."

Ad

Ad

The track Dark Thoughts is from the rapper's new album, Dopamine, whose release date is yet to be confirmed. It will be Lil Tecca's fifth studio album, following the release of his last record, Plan A, on September 20, 2024, through Galactic and Republic Records.

Plan A was a follow-up to his 2023 album, Tec, and consisted of 18 tracks, including TASTE, BAD TIME, 120, and I CAN'T LET GO.

The full-length release of Dark Thoughts is yet to be made, and the rapper has not shared an official release date as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE