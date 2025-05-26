"Pandering to the teens again" — Internet reacts to Drake delivering a special message to students at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

Drake recently delivered a special message to the students at Kai Cenat's Streamer University, praising the streamer for his initiative and extending well-wishes to the students. For the uninitiated, Streamer University is Kai Cenat's latest project aimed at promoting content creation by developing a program where fellow creators can showcase their talent and learn from veterans in the field.

Ad

On May 25, 2025, Drake made a surprise appearance at Streamer University's final ceremony through a video message, saying:

"To be able to organize this incredible academia event and gather you all together in one place is something that has never been done before. It's an extraordinary feat, and I want you all to show the most love that you possibly can for your dean, the one and only, Kai Cenat."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drake's message for the students was met with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user accused the rapper of "pandering" to teenagers, writing:

"Pandering to the teens again."

DISTORTED SILENCE @530drunktexting Pandering to the teens again

Ad

Some netizens agreed with this sentiment, claiming that Drake seemingly cared more about streaming than making music. Others wondered if this was an opportunity for Drake to gain a younger fan base.

"Pandering to the streamers because they the future of this youth content movement. But he 40 lol," one person tweeted.

"I keep saying Drake don’t give a f**k about music half as much as he cares about streaming these days," another person added.

Ad

"Bro doing the most to get streamers fans," another person wrote.

Meanwhile, some netizens compared his appearance at Streamer University to Kendrick Lamar's speech at Compton College's 2024 graduation ceremony.

"Imagine giving speeches and to a fake University while you're Rival is giving speeches to actual universities. OVH*e," one person said.

"Drake giving speeches at fake universities while Kendrick gives speeches at real ones! They aren’t the same," someone else commented.

Ad

Some netizens referenced the Canadian rapper's canceled "Anita Max Win Tour" March shows in Australia and Melbourne, which he claimed to have canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

"Bra canceled tour dates just to go roleplay with Kai and Twitch chat kids," one person posted.

"Anita Max Flop tour never getting rescheduled huh," another person added.

"This part of the Schedule Conflict?" someone else questioned.

Ad

Drake and Kai Cenat team up for Somebody Loves Me music video

Drake and Kai Cenat are reportedly teaming up for the music video of the former's track Somebody Loves Me, from his collaborative Valentine's Day album with PartyNextDoor titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

This collaboration came after Cenat critiqued the Theo Skudra-directed music video for the hit song Nokia, also from the album. During a livestream in April, the 23-year-old streamer said the black-and-white video was "not a banger," suggesting that the Canadian rapper let him direct a video in the future.

Ad

“Music video? Not a banger. Let me tell you something, bro. Y’all gotta start letting me direct this s**t. Drake, I’m telling you right now. ‘Nokia,’ that was a sold music video. Okay, symbolism, but I don’t think that’s a song where you got to do symbolism. I'ma be honest, bro, 'NOKIA' is fun. I'm not even hating, but I feel like it should've went like this," Cenat said.

Ad

On May 17, Cenat revealed to his audience that he was teaming up with the Canadian rapper for the Somebody Loves Me music video. During his livestream, he announced a competition for up-and-coming directors to submit their treatments or concepts for the music video.

He shared that 20 of the best ideas would be chosen and provided with $15,000 to bring their treatments to life for any 30-second to 1-minute segment of the song. Aspiring directors were asked to email their treatments to [email protected] by May 24.

Ad

Ad

Ahead of the submission date, Drake took to social media to impart advice to the participants, urging them to come up with simple and unique ideas.

"You know, the parameters of the competition are really important. So, it's 15K to make your vision come true, and therefore I feel like it's important that you come up with a concept that is somewhat simple and 'ah-ha, genius' moment," Drizzy said.

Ad

In the video, posted on May 21, he added that the competition was about "racking [their] brains" for a "genius" idea that fit the budget, adding:

"This is about using your creativity, racking your brain, to make something work that's genius. Once you get that bit of financial boost, you can get that idea across the line... Find those ideas that are right there in front of you that everybody's going to watch and wish they came up with."

Ad

As of this article, the winners of the competition have not been announced.

In other news, Drizzy recently announced that OVO Fest will return this year. During his guest appearance at Central Cee's Toronto concert on May 24, the rapper told fans, “OVO Fest will be back this year.” The last OVO Fest was in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More