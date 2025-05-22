Kai Cenat fuels global search for “Somebody Loves Me” video director for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR

After Kai Cenat called Drake's NOKIA music video "not a banger" last month and expressed his desire to direct the Toronto rapper's music videos, the YouTuber and streamer will finally get what he wants. Per DJ Akademiks' post on X on May 18, 2025, the content creator will be directing the music video for the Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR collab track Somebody Loves Me.

However, it will not be just their collab, as they kicked off a worldwide challenge encouraging people to become part of the project as well. In the wake of the global search for co-directors for Somebody Loves Me, the Toronto rapper has some advice. In a new video shared by DJ Akademiks on X on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the Toronto rapper said:

"This is about using your creativity, racking your brain to make something work—that's genius. Once you get that bit of financial boost, you can get that idea across the line. So, that's what I encourage you to do—just, you know, find those ideas that are right in front of you that everybody's going to watch and wish they came up with."

Drizzy's advice came after Kai Cenat called out to his fans and followers to submit short clips that will be featured in the upcoming video. Per Kai Cenat's first announcement of the Somebody Loves Me director search, anyone can submit a treatment of a short clip of 30 minutes to a minute long, inspired by any time stamp of the track.

20 people will be chosen and given $15K to bring their concept back to life. Submissions can be sent to [email protected], but only until Saturday, May 24, 2025.

What has Kai Cenat said about Drake's past music video?

While it wasn't revealed why Kai Cenat and Drake have decided to collaborate in the upcoming Somebody Loves Me music video, the content creator previously critiqued the Toronto rapper's NOKIA music video. In the YouTuber's livestream early in April 2025, he gave his thoughts on Drizzy's music video for NOKIA, saying that he didn't like it that much. He said:

"Not a banger. Y'all got to start letting me direct this sh*t. Drake, I'm telling you right now."

While he said that the music video was fun, Kai Cenat also called out the symbolism featured in the NOKIA music video, saying that the track is not something that calls for symbolism. He shared some of his visions if he were to create the music video himself, saying that he would film it in an arcade with more colors instead of black and white. He mimed being the director, further saying:

"We're looking for color, we're looking for arcades, we're looking for roller skating rinks... Y'all start from the arcade, there's cotton candy. There's girls with their boyfriends on a date. Their boyfriends [are] not even winning them the prize. Dake comes in and wings a prize."

Per his shared vision for the project, Kai Cenat was thinking of incorporating colors, flashes, and lights.

While his vision for the NOKIA music video won't come to life, Kai Cenat will have the chance to direct another Drake track in Somebody Loves Me. And, per Drake's latest video shared by DJ Akademiks, the concept of involving people in directing the music video has been inspiring, even to his friends.

