When was the last OVO Fest? Drake announces the return of his star-studded hometown festival at Central Cee’s concert in Toronto

Drake announced the return of OVO Fest later this year, the first time since its last edition in 2022. The rapper had a surprise guest appearance at Central Cee's concert in Toronto on Saturday, May 24. On the stage, he made the announcement (via Billboard):

“I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.”

He also invited Central Cee to the festival, telling him:

“we’ll need you there for that.”

The rapper made the announcement just after heaping praise on Central Cee's song Day In The Life, saying:

“I can go word for word on that.”

He also performed Nokia from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his 2025 collaborative album with PartyNextDoor.

OVO Fest started in 2010 and generally takes place between August and October; that is the expected timeframe this time around. The singer hosted the festival last in August 2022, where Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj were among the top stars. Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman, Nelly Furtado, and more also performed at the festival.

Drake on being a gambling addict in collaboration with Stake

The One Dance singer has recently put up multiple posts with Stake regarding sports betting. The rapper is known for gambling large sums on many different sports.

In another video post on his Instagram account on May 21, he jokingly spoke about his gambling addiction and said:

"People keep saying enough with the Stake posts... What are you? Some sort of gambling addict? Am I a gambling addict?"

"Yeah, I'm addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world, literally stacking free rackades, watching my f**king right hand man skrt off in a Ferrari F12. You're right. I'm absolutely addicted to blessing my family and friends, pulling up with a Steph Curry pack, a 30 clip to a bus station and giving it somebody who's probably been working a f**king 80-hour work week."

While it's not confirmed, some fans suspected this is a slight dig towards Kendrick Lamar. The two rappers have had a major beef in recent times. Kendrick released a diss track named Meet The Grahams, accusing the IDGAF singer of having a gambling issue.

Drake on 'Drake Curse' after Toronto Maple Leafs defeat

The Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 in the NHL on May 18. The rapper had a bet of over $1 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs but lost. This has become a common occurrence across sports, and fans have labeled it the 'Drake Curse'.

On May 19, the rapper dismissed the existence of such a curse, saying:

“The Drake curse is funny to me. First of all, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

He also labeled the Toronto Maple Leafs' defeat as the 'Bieber Curse', because the Baby singer was seen attending the match at Scotiabank Arena with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

