Drake drags Steph Curry into mix in stunning response to Kendrick Lamar’s 'gambling addict' claim

Hip-Hop star Drake is an avid sports fan. He's a regular presence at the major sporting events on Earth, and he's also an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. Drake has a deal with crypto sports betting platform Stake, and he regularly posts screenshots of his wagers.

Fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar used that as ammo on his beef, stating that Drake had a gambling and a drinking problem in 'Meet the Grahams,' one of his many diss tracks.

With that in mind, the Canadian star took to Instagram to clear the air on his so-called gambling problem, shouting out Stephen Curry in his response:

"Enough with the Stake posts, what are you, some sort of gambling addict?" Drake said. "Yeah, I'm addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world. (...) I'm absolutely addicted to blessing up my family and friends, pulling with a Steph Curry pack, a 30-clip, to a bus station and giving it to someone that's probably been working a f*cking 80-hour workweek."

Drake, who is worth $250 million (per Per Celebrity Net Worth), is known for giving away huge stacks of cash to his fans and the needy.

Stephen Curry is still a big fan of Drake

Stephen Curry and Drake go a long way. This isn't the first time that 'Drizzy' has shouted him out, and he even has a No. 30 tattoo on his left arm.

That's why the Golden State Warriors star didn't care for Lamar's warning in Meet the Grahams, when he encouraged him and LeBron James to get them and their family away from Drake. When asked his thoughts on that bar, Curry held his ground and reaffirmed his allegiance to Drake, even after seemingly losing the beef:

“I’m a big Drake guy. I’ve been for a long time,” Curry told GQ in August 2024. “I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Curry also complained when Kendrick Lamar's nuclear hit 'Not Like Us,' the ultimate Drake diss track, was pumping loud pregame at a Team USA game in July 2024, as he seemed sick and tired of hearing the song everywhere.

Stephen Curry is a loyal man who's stayed with one team for his entire career, and it seems that he's going to take that same approach to other aspects of his life as well.

