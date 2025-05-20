What is the ‘Drake Curse’ in sports? Rapper addresses viral theory, jokes about "Bieber Curse" after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ elimination

'Drake Curse' has become a known term in sports, and it was in the limelight again after the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent defeat. However, the rapper jokingly labeled it the 'Bieber Curse' after Justin Bieber was spotted at the match.

Drake is known for making public bets on teams across various sports. However, he has had his fair share of losses, leading to fans introducing the term 'Drake Curse'. It is believed that whichever team the rapper bets on ends up losing.

This further came to light on Sunday, May 18, when the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-1 against the Florida Panthers in the NHL at the Scotiabank Arena. The renowned rapper had placed a massive $1.25 million bet in wagers on the Leafs to win the match.

Drake addresses 'Drake Curse' and speaks about sports betting

On Sunday, May 18, the rapper lost over a million dollars after betting on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost 6-1 against the Florida Panthers.

On Monday, the singer posted a mock interview on Instagram in collaboration with Stake. He was asked about the curse, and he answered (via Billboard):

“I feel like I don’t play sports, whether I picked the wrong team or not, if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would.”

In 2019, the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship, which the rapper uses as an example to dismiss the curse. He said:

“The Drake curse is funny to me. First of all, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

He did, however, admit that he's made some wrong choices while sports betting and said:

“I am a flawed sports better. I will not deny that. That’s not my gift. I’ll let everybody roll with it. I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because my slips do not cash out. But one day I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane.”

The 'Drake Curse' is prominent in multiple sports, having also affected the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona, among others, in the past.

Drake jokingly blames Justin Bieber for the Toronto Maple Leafs' defeat

Justin Bieber also supports the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was even present at their match against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, along with his wife, Hailey Bieber. Hence, after the game, Drake posted a story on his Instagram account that read:

"Bieber Curse"

Justin, meanwhile, shared multiple pictures of himself and Hailey from the day on his Instagram account and wrote:

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and im happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

Up next, Drake is supporting Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Kia MVP award. It will be interesting to see if he wins it.

