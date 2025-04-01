"OKC just got the Drake curse" - NBA fans explode over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's cameo in Canadian rapper's 'Nokia' song

Canadian rapper Drake released a music video for his song "NOKIA" on Monday that featured Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The song is from his album with PartyNextDoor, "Some Sexy Songs 4 U."

The video showed Gilgeous-Alexander standing in front of the camera wearing an all-white outfit with his signature sneakers, the Converse SHAI 001.

The OKC Thunder star is close friends with the Grammy-award-winning artist.

However, after fans saw that SGA was part of the music video, they had some jokes. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the NBA star's appearance.

"Okc just got the drake curse," a fan said, referencing the notion that the teams Drake supports or bets on often end up losing.

"Say SGA, I hear you like the foul line," another fan referenced Drake's rival Kendrick Lamar.

"SGA loved giddey and now he links up with drake 🤔" one fan said.

Other fans think his link-up with Drake will make him lose the MVP award.

"Yupp congrats SGA Drake just cursed you bro. Jokic for MVP," a fan said.

"Yeah aight Jokic is my MVP now," another fan said.

"Yup dropped 5 ranks for MVP now. 💀" one fan commented.

At the time of this writing, the music video has garnered more than 250,000 views on YouTube. On Spotify, the song has been streamed more than 116 million times since the album was released on February 14.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Drake have shown massive support for each other

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Drake have forged a close friendship in recent years. The two have been seen hooking up during NBA games.

And last year, Drake had his "It's All A Blur" tour in Oklahoma City with J. Cole. When it was time to introduce the hip-hop icon, Gilgeous-Alexander was presented on the big screen. The three-time All-Star introduced SGA to the fans.

SGA wasn't the only Thunder star in the venue. Big man Chet Holmgren was also present at the event, as he introduced Lil Durk, who opened the show.

The musical artist energized the crowd when he mentioned the NBA stars in the building. He highlighted the 6-foot-6 guard and talked about how he's the future of the NBA.

“He’s the future of the NBA. His name is Shai Gilgeous. He loves the [expletive] out of y’all… We both rep the six, but he loves the [expletive] out of y’all," the genius behind the hit song "Passionfruit" said.

Drake had a two-night concert in the city of Oklahoma, from March 18 and 19.

