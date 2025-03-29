Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers shares adorable snap of their baby boy smiling

On Friday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife, Hailey Summers, posted an adorable picture of their 11-month-old son on Instagram. She posted a picture of Ares with a big smile on his face.

Ad

Ares was born on April 25 last year, just two months after SGA and Summers tied the knot on Valentine's Day. However, the couple shared the update after a few days.

[Credit: IG/@haileysummerss]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On April 30, SGA posted an adorable picture of Ares on Instagram, revealing his name in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Ares Alexander 🤍."

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hailey Summers have reportedly been dating since high school. They dated for six years before tying the knot.

Summers is a former athlete. She played college soccer for the University of Albany from 2017 to 2021.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talks wife Hailey Summers' sacrifice and "surreal" fatherhood experience

Fatherhood has been a turning point for a lot of athletes, including NBA players. Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA career took a big flight during the 2022-23 season, it was fatherhood that changed everything around the OKC Thunder star.

In a conversation with The Oklahoman last year, SGA reflected on being a father.

Ad

"It’s a different type of love," he said. "It’s surreal. It’s hard to wrap your head around. But it’s for sure the best thing in the world, hands down."

When asked about dividing his time between his profession and sports, SGA credited Hailey for providing enough space for him to do his work.

"A lot kind of caters to the needs of him and Hailey, my wife," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "But Hailey does a great job of still making sure I get my work in, making sure I have time to hoop. But outside of hoop, it’s all him."

SGA is arguably having the best season of his career, leading the best team in the league with 32.9 points per game while also averaging 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback