Tyrese Haliburton leaves no question about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case with bold prediction 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing at an elite level this season, leading the OKC Thunder to the best record in the NBA. Gilegous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic have been the consensus frontrunners for the MVP award, with the regular season ending in a little over a week.

One player who has already made up his mind about the MVP award is Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. He aired his thoughts on Sunday. Haliburton told reporters that Gilgeous-Alexander should be the MVP this year as he holds the best win-loss record in the league this season.

“I grew up in an era where the best player on the best team wins MVP every time," Haliburton said. "I think our era is kind of getting away from that a little bit, which is fine, because, I think Jokic and those guys are warranted when they win. But I think if you take away (OKC) having the best record, (Shai) would still be the MVP, and then you throw on the fact that he has the best record, he kind of makes it an easy decision."

The Pacers star also predicted that if there were a player poll on who would be the MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander would win it too.

“I don’t have a vote, but if you took a player poll, I’m sure he would win,” he said of the OKC star.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-high 32.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He also shoots an efficient 52.1 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from the 3-point line and 90.0 percent from free throws.

The Thunder (62-12) is on pace to finish with 70 wins.

Meanwhile, Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. Notably, he is shooting his career-best from beyond the arc this season at 41.2 percent on career-high attempts of 4.6.

The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference with a 47-28 record.

Tyrese Haliburton gives praise to another MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic

While he sided with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP debate, Tyrese Haliburton remained in awe of Nikola Jokic's contributions to the court. In February, he said Jokic is unlike any player he has seen and praised his playmaking, which has exposed defenses this season.

"His vision is amazing," Haliburton said. "He's an amazing playmaker. He's the type of guy that if you mess up a defensive coverage, he's going to find it and expose it... What he's done in our league, what he continues to do, is second to none. He's unbelievable.”

Jokic has won three of the last four MVPs and one title in 2023 for the Nuggets.

However, he has yet to play with an All-Star with the Nuggets, unlike Gilgeous-Alexander, who has a stronger supporting cast led by one-time All-Star Jalen Williams.

