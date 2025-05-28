Who is Lady Luck? 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles claims former Def Jam rapper is trying to extort him with fake s*xual assault allegations

300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles uploaded a statement on Instagram on May 27, claiming that rapper Lady Luck had falsely accused him of s*xual assault only to extort him.

According to the post by Liles, Luck had asked him to pay $30 million, and in case he didn't, she would publish a book and file a lawsuit against him based on false s*xual assault allegations.

The statement further read that Luck's team had contacted Liles many weeks back. The team allegedly stated they would mention in the book that Liles had orcefully shoved the rapper's face in his crotch for unauthorized oral s*x.

Lady Luck, aka Shanell Ayana Jones, was signed to Def Jam Recordings back in 1999. At the time the rapper was only 17 years old. Luck was born in December 1981 in Englewood, New Jersey. She was also featured in the 2000 documentary movie titled Backstage, that was based of Jay-Z's 1999 tour.

Over years, Lady Luck had dropped a number of tracks. The list included SheGod, Homage, Come And Get It, Hey Ladies, They Call You, and Freestyle, to name a few. Black America Web reported that the rapper had been suicidal at one point of time in her life.

In May 2024, she spoke to Jazmym Summers for Radio One about her situation in 2018 when she tried to end her life. According to Luck, she had hit the rock bottom and also had self-esteem issues.

"Her story is a fabrication" - said Kevin Liles about Lady Luck in his latest statement about the s*xual assault allegations

In the lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Kevin Liles had opened up about it all surrounding the allegedly wrong accusations made by Lady Luck. According to Liles, Luck's allegations contradicted her statements about him as well as Def Jam, all these years. Liles further wrote in the statement,

"Her story is a fabrication. Rather than pay her and her legal team, I am publicly addressing what I view to be an extortion attempt."

Kevin Liles then went about sharing his version of his interactions with Luck. He stated that he signed the rapper to Def Jam Recordings after hearing her rap on Hot97. Liles credited himself for giving a lucrative platform to a young artist.

Liles additionally stated the achievements of Luck, while she was signed to the record label. According to him, she was featured in The New Yorker and also had a monthly column in The Source. Liles claimed that Luck had previously talked about how he introduced her to a notable manager with whom she denied to work.

Kevin Liles then stated that after exiting the record label, Luck got involved in criminal activies. He claimed that she did not become as successful as he hoped her to be.

Somewhere in the statement, Kevin wrote about some social media posts in which Lady Luck had allegedly mentioned him and his family in a positive note. In the end, Liles wrote,

"Regardless of my empathy for Ms. Jones, I will not be extorted, nor will I pay a dollar to those that threaten to ruin my reputation..."

In February, Kevin Liles reportedly got sued by a woman who accused him of s*xually assaulting her.

Artists On The Rise @OnArtistsRise Kevin Liles has been sued by a former Def Jam employee who claims that he r*ped her during his time as President of the storied rap label.

The anonymous woman claimed that she was his assistant from 2000 to 2002, when the alleged assault happened. The woman had accused both UMG and Def Jam for allowing Liles to allegedly misbehave with his employees. Liles had, however, denied all the accusations at the time.

