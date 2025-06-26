“There is no missing in the music”- Clipse addresses The Neptunes’ fallout and their equation with Chad Hugo following Pharrell's lawsuit

Following the legal dispute between longtime collaborators Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo over the trademark rights to “The Neptunes,” hip-hop duo Clipse has publicly addressed the apparent fallout.

As Clipse are now set to release the long-awaited fourth studio album, Let God Sort Em Out, members Pusha T and No Malice have addressed their current standing with both producers, as well as reassured fans of the creative idea behind their upcoming project.

In an interview with the New York Times Popcast on June 24, 2025, the artists were asked about the production duo that they have been associated with throughout their careers.

“Absolutely miss Chad [Hugo], as far as, you know, being on the album. I’ll see Chad in the airport, in the street, at Buffalo Wild Wings, you know, in VA. Whatever they got going on, just hope for the best. … Whenever we see each other, it’s always gonna be love. Always.”

Pusha T, however, does not believe that they missed Hugo's presence on their upcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out.

“For me no,” he said. “Everybody knows my favorite album is Hell Hath No Fury. Pharrell did that alone. That’s it. … Chad’s my guy. I love Chad. Pharrell’s my guy; love Chad too. We’re brothers, we came up together."

He added:

"But, you know, when you say missing in the music, there is no missing in the music when it comes to the Clipse. And if it’s just P, it don’t matter — we find what we find.”

The Neptunes and Clipse started their musical association during the late 1990s, specifically around 1999, when Pharrell Williams helped Clipse secure a record deal with Elektra Records.

Timeline of The Neptunes' trademark lawsuit

The long-running musical collaboration between Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, labeled The Neptunes, has faced legal strain following the trademark dispute that surfaced in 2024.

In October 2022, Pharrell filed trademarks through his company, the PW IP Holding LLC, to have The Neptunes registered under various entertainment categories such as streaming, merchandise, and live performances.

Legal documents filed by Hugo attorneys claim the decision was made without knowledge or approval of Chad Hugo.

Hugo officially opposed the filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in March 2024, alleging that Pharrell had sought to gain exclusive use of a brand that had long been an equal partnership. Hugo lawyers accused Pharrell's actions as “fraudulent” and taken “in bad faith,” indicating a decades-long agreement.

Pharrell’s representatives responded that the trademark filings were not intended to sideline Hugo but to protect the brand and prevent third-party infringement. They added that Pharrell had contacted Hugo on several occasions in an attempt to propose sharing the trademark.

Hugo went ahead with the opposition seeking to either cancel the trademarks or transfer them to a jointly owned entity that would be owned based on their equal contributions.

Pharrell later stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2024 that he and Chad Hugo were "not on speaking terms," though he did maintain respect and gratitude for the part Hugo had played in their shared legacy.

Despite the internal dispute between The Neptunes' producers, Clipse has continued forward with their music launch. Their forthcoming album, Let God Sort ’Em Out, due July 11, 2025, is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams.

