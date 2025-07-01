DJ Akademiks claims Roc Nation is threatening to take legal action against him after they didn't like what he said about Pusha T's album

On Monday, June 30, DJ Akademiks posted a snippet of his livestream session on Akademiks TV's X handle. In the clip, he talked about learning from his Meta rep that Roc Nation had filed multiple claims about his content across social media over the weekend.

DJ Akademiks continued,

"They came to me this weekend and said, 'We have a lot of filings against you for Roc Nation'. I'm giving it all up. This is why I keep telling all you ni**gas who Roc Nation is going against, just take your losses and go."

DJ Akademiks said that, along with a tip from his Meta rep, he also got an official email from Instagram saying his post about Pusha T's album was taken down. He claimed it was Pusha’s PR team who reported it.

After shedding light on what DJ Akademiks thought made Roc Nation upset with him, he shared that he wanted to have a civil conversation with someone at Roc Nation, adding,

"One thing I won't compromise on is my voice being stifled or being quieted, or you can't control my opinion about anything having to do with Roc Nation. I'm not here to try to make y'all look bad. I don't want to be slanderous, but I want to be truthful to what I know."

Akademiks' latest tweet comes days after the commentator shared a clip on X, claiming that Roc Nation was "trying to form a monopoly over hip-hop".

The DJ also mentioned in his clip that Roc Nation had a tendency to mess with Black artists in the hip-hop scenario, saying,

"they do nothing but f**k with other Black artists. I've never heard them f**king with the white artist ever. They're trying to create a monopoly like they want to be."

Akademiks' claims came on the heels of Nicki Minaj tweeting about a conspiracy being plotted against her. While she didn't mention any names, fans speculate that she was talking about Roc Nation.

DJ Akademiks denied taking payola from Drake during the Drake-Kendrick beef

Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks shared a video on his X handle, where he recounted a conversation with Dave Free, the co-founder of pgLang.

Revealing that he met Dave while attending a concert of Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour, Akademiks added that Free asked him if Drake was paying him for his coverage of their rap battle. The DJ added,

"And that was the most insulting thing — and I’ve had conversations with these men for a while — but the very idea that I was like a purchasable commodity was so disgusting."

DJ Akademiks then claimed to remind Dave Free that he had been in the media business for more than 15 years, and that his opinion was not for sale.

Clarifying his stance on the rap battle, AK said the reason why he came off biased in it was because Kendrick's team lost communication with him, adding,

"If you chose not to involve yourself in clarifying the narrative, the narrative gets written without you. It always happens like that. I’m in the media, I know how it goes."

While the DJ did admit that certain artists had benefited from his favorable coverage, he never did "pay-for-play".

