Did Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour beat Drake's Its All A Blur tour? Reported revenue and ticket sales compared

A social media post has been going viral on X, suggesting that Drake's It's All A Blur tour generated more revenue than Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour. While Drizzy's tour ended in April 2025, Lamar's tour is still ongoing and is expected to conclude in December 2025.

The post, shared by @certifiedjared on June 26, 2025, garnered a massive number of responses. It has already been viewed more than 700K times and liked over 5.4K times. The caption of the tweet read:

"Drake did $320m with 1.325m tix sold. Mission failed 🤣🤣 we'll get em next time!"

According to Royalty Exchange, Drake generated $320 million through his tour, while, as per Billboard, Lamar has generated $256 million. Thus, as of now, Drake would be in the lead. Meanwhile, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. The Canadian rapper performed 80 shows as part of the tour, while Kendrick Lamar had reportedly completed only 23 shows.

In September 2024, Genius reported that Drake's tour had become the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time. More than a million tickets have been sold for his concerts. As of now, Drake is leading the race against Kendrick.

Meanwhile, netizens defended Lamar in the comment section, claiming he would ultimately have a more successful tour. Some pointed out that while Lamar has performed only 23 shows so far, Drake performed about 80 shows and sold around 1.3 million tickets.

As for Kendrick Lamar's ongoing concert, his next shows are set to be held in Cologne, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Birmingham, Lisbon, London, and Amsterdam, to name a few. As per Billboard, more than 1.1 million tickets have already been sold for Lamar's tour.

The Grand National Tour is meant to promote Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album, GNX, and SZA's first reissue album, SOS Deluxe: Lana. Meanwhile, Drake's tour was supposed to promote his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour becomes the highest-grossing co-headline tour

While Drake is still leading the race, Kendrick Lamar has claimed victory in a different category. According to Billboard, Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour has become the highest-grossing co-headline tour, surpassing Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2018 On The Run II Tour.

According to Billboard, the third position is occupied by Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe's The Stadium Tour from 2022. Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's Soul2Soul II Tour secured the fourth position with about 1.7 million ticket sales. The fifth position was taken up by Beyoncé & Jay-Z's On the Run Tour in 2014.

In other news about Kendrick Lamar, the artist has recently been in the headlines for reportedly winning five awards at the BET Awards. As reported by the BBC, Lamar said during the award show:

"BET has always made sure they're representing the culture right and always put me in the midst of the cycle of what we represent."

GNX, the album at the center of Lamar's ongoing tour, earned him the Best Album Award at the BET Awards. Fans have also shown massive love and support for the Compton rapper's album as well as his tour with SZA.

