"Drake fans were telling me it was all bots?"- Fans react as Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour becomes highest-grossing co-headline tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's ongoing Grand National Tour has become the highest-grossing co-headline tour in history, per Billboard. According to the publication's latest figures on concerts, the Grand National Tour has surpassed Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2018 On The Run II Tour.

As per Billboard, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's ongoing tour has earned a reported $256.4 million gross revenue and sold 1.1 million tickets over 23 shows. This surpasses Jay-Z and Beyonce's previous record, where they sold $253.5 million gross revenue through the sale of 2.2 million tickets in 48 shows.

Fans took to X to react to the news, with many throwing supposed digs at Drake fans, in reference to his highly-publicized feud with Lamar, which began last year. One X user wrote:

"And it’s not even finished yet swear Drake fans were telling me it was all bots?"

"Drake did 320 million without a “co-headliner” cheers," another user jibed.

"Of course kendrick needs SZA to sold out," a fan quipped.

"Kendrick owes Drake so much money man, this (and the superbowl ) would not be possible without the boy," another person opined.

Meanwhile, some fans also praised Lamar's achievement.

"Doing these numbers in 23 shows is insane," a fan wrote.

"What would music be without Kendrick," another person claimed.

"Did this in 23 tours and the tour still has another 18 shows 🔥😭 we’re making history over here and moving these bozos out the way," another X user chimed in.

It is worth noting that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour is still ongoing. It is scheduled to end in December in Sydney, Australia.

The latest developments in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, explored

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud has been comparatively mellowed down over the last few months. The latest developments date back to February this year, when Lamar notably performed two diss-tracks aimed at Drizzy during his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance.

Kendrick Lamar has also been performing his viral diss-tracks from the feud last year during the ongoing Grand National Tour. This includes the award-winning Not Like Us, which is widely considered among the best diss-tracks in hip-hop history. Lamar notably won five Grammys for Not Like Us this year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He also performed the track during his Super Bowl halftime show to major cheers from the crowd.

While Drake and Lamar's beef has died down for now, multiple other notable entities in the hip-hop industry continue to mention the same. In a Kick livestream this month, popular Drizzy loyalist, DJ Akademiks, claimed that Kendrick Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, told him the Toronto rapper sent threats to K Dot during their heated feud in 2024.

"“You should have heard this n***a Drake, what he was saying to us… Dude whipped his a**… Drake was sending me voice notes talking crazy, like he’s a mob boss,” Saleh allegedly said, as quoted by Akademiks.

Further, DJ Akademiks also alleged that Champagne Papi told producer and music executive Anthony that he had warned Kendrick Lamar's associates about continuing their rivalry. The influencer quoted Drizzy and said:

"He says Drake is saying to him sh*ts like this. ‘Yo, I’m gonna done you.’ Like some talking crazy, like, ‘Yo, you n****s is washed. Like, you guys think you can finish ME?!?’"

In recent developments, rapper Pusha T also referred to Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drizzy. Pusha alleged that he had already added a verse by K Dot in the track Chains & Whips. He was not willing to censor the same, having been ready with his album, Let God Sort Em Out, since last year.

In an interview with GQ (published June 2), Pusha T claimed UMG and Def Jam parted ways with Clipse (Pusha's duo with Malice) due to Kendrick Lamar's verse in his track. He said:

“They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," he said. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there, was like, ‘We'll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go.... It felt good to even see how other labels were buying for the project."

After parting ways with UMG and Def Jam, Pusha T and Malice joined Roc Nation. Their next album is now set to release on July 11.

