Will SZA join Kendrick Lamar in the Australian leg of the Grand National Tour? Details explored 

Kendrick Lamar announced the Australia leg of his ongoing Grand National Tour on June 11, 2025. The rapper's schedule in Australia is around the same time as his headline shows at the Split Milk Festival.

Tickets for Lamar's Grand National Tour in Australia, slated for December 3 and 10, 2025, went live on June 16. However, it was recently confirmed that SZA won't be a part of the Australian leg of the tour. An X handle @WordFromKdot, whose bio states "Official @KendrickLamar Lyric/Quote Page," posted the same on X on June 20.

"SZA won’t join the Australia leg of the Grand National Tour."

Another account, @GNXTour, shared on X:

"The Australia shows for the Grand National Tour will be ONLY KENDRICK and no SZA or Mustard… This means more time for Dot."

Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour kicked off on April 19, 2025 and is set to wrap up in Australia on December 10, 2025. The tour is scheduled to cover more than 30 cities and supports Kendrick Lamar's GNX and SZA's SOS deluxe edition albums.

As per Apple Music's set list of the Grand National Tour, in addition to performing their individual hits, SZA and Lamar also performed their collaborative tracks such as luther, gloria, and All The Stars.

SZA feared everyone was going to show up to the tour to watch Kendrick Lamar

In a conversation with Chappell Roan for Interview Magazine dated April 7, 2025, SZA opened up about not showing up because she felt she wasn't going to win, which is what she thought when signing up for the tour with Kendrick Lamar as well.

Reflecting on how she initially felt about co-headlining the Grand National Tour alongside Lamar and the shift in her attitude, SZA said:

“Everybody’s going to see Kendrick. I don’t even know if I have anything to show these people that’s exciting and new.” But I’m just like, “F*ck it. I want to walk through the door. I want to see what happens in the uncertainty.” That’s the true magic."

Additionally, during the closing performance of the U.S. leg of the Grand National Tour on June 18, 2025, SZA credited Lamar on stage and said that "he put me onto the biggest moment of my life." Dubbing the tour the "biggest moment" of her life, the singer thanked the audience.

While SZA has been vocal about the impact Kendrick Lamar has had on her career, the GNX rapper also talked about being a witness to her journey as an artist ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance. As reported by Cosmopolitan on February 9, 2025, Lamar commented on joining forces with SZA for the halftime show:

“For me, personally watching her, her career, and where she’s come from, it’s amazing to see. I get to finally see how certain individuals see me come up in the process because I’ve seen her day one in the studio writing songs, throwing away songs, writing another song."

The rapper added:

"Songs are hard. I understand that process, though, wanting to be great...so to see it now magnified, is like, she always had it, man. I’m just honored to be next to her talent.”

SZA and Kendrick Lamar first teamed up for her track Babylon in 2014, which didn't feature Lamar initially. Hence, the version featuring a collaboration with him was reintroduced. Since then, both artists have been frequent collaborators on each other's projects.

