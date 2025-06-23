Shannon Sharpe challenges Jim Jones to compete with Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne after claiming he's more influential than Nas

On Sunday, June 22, Jim Jones appeared as a guest on Shannon Sharpe's Night Cap podcast, where the Pop Champagne rapper spoke about the influence of Nas on the hip-hop culture, claiming that he was better than the latter.

Claiming that Nas entered the limelight when he was in high school, Jim Jones said he appreciated him, and then added,

"But Nas always came up second to [Jay-Z] and DMX and all these other people. He never had that type of influence on us, except for his first album."

When Sharpe defended Nas, saying he was a better lyricist than Jones, Jones replied that he’s still actively rapping while Nas has stepped away — and that staying in the game is what matters now.

Shannon Sharpe retorted to Jim's argument, saying,

"You know who else is on field? Kendrick, Drake, Weezy. They on the field. You didn't call out Drake. You didn't call out Weezy. You didn't call out Kendrick. You didn't call out somebody that's still in it. [Nas] ain't in it."

Jim Jones responded by saying none of the artists Sharpe had mentioned were of his age, then concluding with,

"I'm not mad, it's about the sportsmanship of the game. I'm a very aggressive person. I seem to get misconstrued when I'm talking my s**t. I'm just talking my s**t, you heard? Let me talk my s**t, 'cause I am on the field. If anybody got a problem with that, they can meet me on the field. That is the booth. Anybody from that era."

Jim Jones' comparison to Nas stemmed from his appearance on the Joe and Jada podcast last week

The discussion about Nas on Night Cap stemmed from a statement Jim Jones issued in his appearance on another podcast last week - the Joe and Jada podcast (on June 20).

On the podcast, Jones addressed a viral video of a college student claiming they were more influenced by him than by Nas. Discussing the viral video, the Emotionless rapper said,

"I admired Nas. When it came to dressin’, the wordplay, the music, everything. I was a superior Nas fan, period. I’ll never take that away from him. But then, as I got in the game, you gotta realize, your idols become rivals."

Jones added,

"Not to take away anything from that. I developed my own style and my own lane that these kids started to gravitate towards to, the same way I gravitated towards Nas when I younger."

Jim's statement was met with resistance by Jadakiss, who claimed that despite being the younger generation, his son was still aware of Nas' impact on the culture. In response to that, Jones brought up his catalogue, which included gold and platinum albums.

The rapper went on to say,

"I’m not taking anything away from nobody. But I hear the comparisons. N—as be trying to act funny. No, I been spanking a lot of this s–t. I’m talking about the industry. I been putting on … If you want to go to the Billboard entries, pull up Nas’ Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries."

According to Billboard, Jim Jones has two entries in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, one of which has entered the Top 10, while 27 songs by Nas have made it on the chart, with two entering the Top 10.

