Video of Jagmeet Singh seemingly enjoying Kendrick Lamar's performance goes viral after claiming he "went for SZA"

A video allegedly capturing Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh at Kendrick Lamar's concert has been going viral. The reported appearance of Singh at the concert caught the attention of fans. Meanwhile, rapper Drake seemingly called Singh out for attending the concert and referred to him as a "goof."

The viral video of Singh at the concert surfaced after the politician claimed that he had gone there for SZA, not Kendrick. For context, Drizzy shared a screengrab of their chat on Instagram, in which a text from him read:

"You're a goof."

The screengrab also captured a message sent by Jagmeet Singh to Drake in October 2019, where the politician appeared to be thanking the rapper for following him back. After Drake's story went up, Singh responded to it. This was the time when he took to Instagram stories and claimed that he was at the concert, particularly for SZA.

His story further read:

"I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn't have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and 🇨🇦. For me it'll always be Drake over Kendrick."

Netizens did not seem to like Jagmeet Singh's response after Drake called him a "goof." Many claimed that it was unnecessary for him to be so upset just because the Canadian rapper called him a "goof." Additionally, the viral video showing him enjoying the show led many netizens to mock him for claiming he was there solely for SZA and not Kendrick Lamar.

As of now, it is unclear which concert of Lamar's Singh attended. For the unversed, Lamar performed on two dates in Toronto: June 12 and June 13.

Kendrick Lamar performed several diss tracks on Drake during his shows in Toronto

This was the first time Kendrick Lamar had performed in Canada since his feud with Canadian rapper Drake last year. However, according to CBC Music, both the shows featuring Lamar and SZA were super hits. Fans even went about chanting "one more time" after Lamar finished performing his popular diss track Not Like Us.

For the uninitiated, this diss track was the primary factor in Drake's lawsuit against University Music Group. Apart from Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar also performed Like That, which was released in March 2024 and, in a way, started the feud.

The setlist also included another diss track titled Euphoria, which was dropped in April 2024. During his Toronto show, Lamar rapped:

"I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough."

While the audience urged Kendrick Lamar to perform Not Like Us again, he ultimately did not do so. According to CBC Music, SZA joined him to perform their track Luther. After Toronto, the duo performed in Hershey on June 16, 2025. Their upcoming show is scheduled to take place in Landover on June 18.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will also visit European cities, including London, Lisbon, Rome, and Barcelona, among others.

