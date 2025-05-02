"IF BARCA WINS HE GONNA DROP JACKBOYS 2": X erupts as Travis Scott features in Barcelona's jersey for upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid

Rapper Travis Scott is set to feature on football club Barcelona's jersey for their upcoming El Clásico against Real Madrid. The high-profile match is set to be held in the Spanish football league, LaLiga, on May 11 at the Montjuic Stadium.

The collaboration is a part of Barcelona's long-term association with music streaming platform Spotify. The special shirt will feature Travis Scott's Cactus Jack logo, representing the rapper's brand and record label. It is also the name of Scott's creative alter ego and clothing line.

Both the male and female Barcelona teams will wear the special edition shirt during their league games against Real Madrid. The women's team, Barca Femeni, will face Real Madrid Femenino on May 18.

Fans took to X to react to the Travis Scott x FC Barcelona collaboration, as many were excited about the deal. On X, a user exclaimed:

"IF BARCA WINS HE GONNA DROP JACKBOYS 2 IN MAY 16 TRUST ME YALL"

"Looks good but why didn’t they use the other logo," another person asked.

"That’s hard, i need that Barca shirt," a netizen commented.

"MY GOAT DOIN HIS THING," a fan chimed in.

Some other fans were unhappy with the collaboration, hoping it would have been with another club like their rivals, Real Madrid.

"Why did it have to be this sh*t club," a user remarked.

"Trav doing everything but dropping jackboys 2," another person jibed.

"should've been real madrid," a fan opined.

Travis Scott will perform at Barcelona ahead of the Clasico against Real Madrid

Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 - Source: Getty

As a part of football club Barcelona's collaboration with Travis Scott, the rapper is set to perform in the city. La Flame will take the stage on May 10, a day ahead of the Clasico against Real Madrid on May 11.

This marks the first time Spotify is set to bring the artist featured on the Blaugrana shirt to perform ahead of the game. It will also be the first time Scott will be performing in the city of Barcelona. With this collaboration, Travis Scott joins several other high-profile artists who have previously featured on Barca's shirt during Clásicos. They include the Rolling Stones, Drake, Coldplay, KAROL G, and ROSALIA.

Further, the collaboration will include exclusive fan merchandise for both La Flame and the Catalan football club fans. Two exclusive shirts from the match day went on sale on May 2 across Barca Stores, the club's official website, and on Scott's official website, TravisScott.com.

One of the limited edition pieces will have 1899 copies made of matchday quality. The figure 1899 marks the year of Barcelona's foundation. The other edition will have only 22 copies in matchday quality. These will be signed by the men's and women's teams, who will be starting against Real Madrid during their respective games.

According to beIN Sports, the Travis Scott edition jerseys reportedly generated astronomical revenue for Barcelona as they were all sold out within half an hour of release. The jerseys were made available at 9 AM on May 2 and sold out within the next thirty minutes. The standard version cost €399 while Scott's signed version retailed for €2999.

Overall, the Catalan club sold 3,798 units of the Clasico jersey, generating over €1.5 million in revenue. The signed version brought in another €65K, per the aforementioned report.

For those unaware, 'El Clásico' is a term for any clash between two major clubs based in Spain - FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two clubs share an age-old and historic rivalry, making their games one of the most hyped games in football worldwide. Their rivalry stems from different ideologies, techniques of gameplay, and also has a political connotation.

In the current season, the Catalans have beaten Real Madrid three times in various competitions. The upcoming El Clásico will be crucial in deciding the winners of LaLiga, the Spanish league, for this football season. Given that Spotify is one of Barca's sponsors, their shirts feature major musical artists on almost every Clasico match day as part of the deal.

In other news, Travis Scott's last studio album, Utopia, came out in 2023. La Flame has yet to announce his next album, although fans expect it to be Jackboys 2 as a sequel to his 2019 album, Jackboys. Meanwhile, the rapper is on his Circus Maximus tour, in promotion of his last studio album.

