Why did Travis Scott's set lead to Coachella getting fined? Music festival ordered to pay $20K after breaking a rule

The City of Indio fined music festival organizer Goldenvoice after Travis Scott's performance during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1. This year marks the rapper's return to the Coachella stage since 2017, but the first weekend of his headlining set ended up with a $20,000 fine for the organizers.

Ad

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Travis Scott reportedly started his headlining set late and played until 1:03 am, three minutes past the 1:00 am curfew on Friday and Saturday events. With Goldenvoice's longstanding agreement with the city about curfew time, they have to pay $20,000 each time a performance goes past the allotted time.

There's also an additional fine worth $1000 served per minute starting at the sixth minute past the curfew. In Scott's Coachella performance, his set only exceeded the time limit by three minutes, so, Goldenvoice will be paying the base $20,000 fine. With that said, Scott's April 12 performance was the only one fined. The next Saturday, while his performance ran late, he was able to close it on time.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While it was the only curfew-related fine Goldenvoice has been hit with across both weekends, it wasn't the first time that the festival organizer received hefty fines because the performance ran beyond the cut-off time. In 2024, Coachella faced around $28,000 in curfew-related fines for Lana Del Rey's set during Weekend 2 of the festival.

Also, in 2023, the festival organizers had to pay up to $117,000 during the first weekend after three performances broke the city-mandated curfew. Bad Bunny reportedly went 25 minutes over the allotted time, Frank Ocean also went 25 minutes past curfew, and Calvin Harris by 22 minutes.

Ad

Travis Scott teases the release of his upcoming Jackboys 2

Weeks before his 2-weekend headlining set at Coachella, Travis Scott announced that Jackboys 2 is "on the way" while he was onstage at Miami's LIV nightclub on March 24, 2025. Coachella came and went, and on Monday, April 28, the rapper teased when he would possibly release the second installment of his Cactus Jack label compilation album.

Ad

Ad

In an Instagram post where he wished his mother, Wanda, a happy birthday, Travis Scott revealed that he played all tracks in JB2 for her, saying:

"PS I PLAYED HERE JACKBOYS 2 SHE SAID DROP ON YOUR BDAY BABY JACK. !!!!"

If Scott heeds his mother's suggestion to release the project on his birthday, fans can expect the album to come out on April 30, when the rapper turns 34. While the release date for JB2 remains unconfirmed, his statement confirms that the project is complete.

Ad

Moreover, the album's tracklist also remains unknown, but during Scott's Coachella 2025 performances, he debuted two unreleased tracks. Per Billboard, the songs have tentative titles She Goin Dumb and On Jacques. However, it's unclear if the tracks are intended to kick off Jackboys 2 or if it's part of his next solo album.

Travis Scott's first Jackboys compilation was released in December 2019. According to Billboard, the 7-track project, which featured Lil Baby, Offset, Young Thug, Quavo, and more, topped the Billboard 200.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new music from Travis Scott and others as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More