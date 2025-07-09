DJ Akademiks praises Nicki Minaj for calling out Jay-Z and Roc Nation, says she is doing what male rappers in the music industry are "afraid to do"

DJ Akademiks took to his X page @AkademiksTV on July 9, 2025, to praise Nicki Minaj for calling out Jay-Z and Roc Nation. In his post, the podcaster and YouTuber attached screenshots of Minaj's recent series of tweets against Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, wherein she accused Perez of having done wrong by Black people.

Ad

The caption of DJ Akademiks' post read:

"Nicki Minaj doing what male rappers in the music industry afraid to do and calls out roc nation ceo Desiree Perez"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While the Everybody rapper had previously called out Jay-Z for not choosing Lil Wayne to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show at his hometown, New Orleans, Minaj's allegations toward Jay were personal this time.

It started with Nicki Minaj's tweet alleging that Jay-Z owed her money. On July 8, 2025, the rapper wrote:

"We've calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It's only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let's get it ni**a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A week ago, Nicki Minaj reposted tweets from her fans complaining about her deal with Tidal, the company founded by Jay. Tidal was originally launched in partnership with J. Cole, Rihanna, and Minaj and was sold to Jack Dorsey's Square company for approximately $300 million in 2021.

This resulted in Minaj claiming that while she was supposed to get a big payout, she was only offered $1 million. In another tweet on the same day, the rapper mentioned that she was going to use the money that Jay-Z owed her to send some of her fans to college.

Ad

What did Nicki Minaj say about Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez? Details explored amid DJ Akademiks' praise for the female rapper speaking out

In the lengthy tweet referred to by DJ Akademiks in his post praising Nicki Minaj for speaking up, the Super Bass rapper called Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez "Desirat" and addressed the presidential pardon granted to her by President Trump in his previous term.

Ad

For the unversed, President Trump granted the presidential pardon to Perez for her 1994 arrest for conspiracy with intent to distribute narcotics in January 2021 before leaving office. At the time of her arrest, the Roc Nation CEO cooperated with the US Attorney's office and got a probation sentence of five years, serving nine months in jail in 1999.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK Desirat were you out marching with your fellow Mexican immigrants????? Oh, right…you were pardoned by President Trump so you kinda can’t, right? I mean it kind of implies you guys are cool with him while yall seem to pretend to be against him. Or are yall not his friend either anymore just like Diddy? I mean if someone pardoned me we’d be friends for life. You’ve done so much evil to black ppl now you’ve turned your back on your own as well it seems. Don’t you guys over there keep black artists fighting while you sit back & benefit from both parties????? If I had gotten a pardon from President Trump imagine the uproar…yet the ROC NATION CEO does it & yup you guessed it! Silence. Black ppl until you speak on this you can never ever!!!! Ever!!!!! EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wonder how Desirat thanked President Trump for that kind gesture…hmm 💭 lol got a Hispanic woman allegedly calling her son-in-law a ni**er under the protection of yall “so called” black savior while yall sat around making them rich. When yall needed them the most they were silent, tho huh? Chin up Jay came out to perform recently once that legal stuff started coming out yet when Obama was pleading for the “brothers” to vote for Kamala, the richest & most influential black rapper was nowhere to be found. Maybe I’m forgetting. Idk. Did he say even one word?????? It seemed like an urgent request by the tone of Obama’s speech yet brother billionaire never got in the field for yall, huh? When yall needed him the most. After all that money he made off the democratic party. Brainwashed black ppl. those blogs won’t be here a year from now either. So enjoy.

Ad

Nicki Minaj, in her tweet, questioned Perez on siding with Mexican immigrants, claiming that since the incumbent president had pardoned her, she'd have to agree with him. Minaj then accused Perez of doing wrong by Black people, stating:

"You've done so much evil to black ppl now you've turned your back on your own as well it seems. Don't you guys over there keep black artists fighting while you sit back & benefit from both parties????? If I had gotten a pardon from President Trump imagine the uproar…yet the ROC NATION CEO does it & yup you guessed it! Silence."

Ad

Moreover, Minaj called out Jay-Z for being absent when former president Barack Obama was campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that "the richest & most influential black rapper was nowhere to be found." She wrote:

"Maybe I'm forgetting. Idk. Did he say even one word?????? It seemed like an urgent request by the tone of Obama's speech yet brother billionaire never got in the field for yall, huh? When yall needed him the most. After all that money he made off the democratic party."

Ad

In addition to targeting Jay-Z and Desiree Perez, Nicki Minaj also took a dig at Megan Thee Stallion recently. On July 8, 2025, Nicki took to Instagram to address news of a judge denying a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Megan and Roc Nation.

The 2024 lawsuit in question was filed by Emilio Garcia, who was Megan Thee Stallion's cameraman from 2018 to 2023, where he accused the HISS rapper of creating a hostile work environment and harassment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More