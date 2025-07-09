What did Nicki Minaj tweet about Jay-Z? Online posts leave the internet divided

Nicki Minaj recently posted a few more tweets targeting Jay-Z, alleging that some payments are pending from Jay. The latest update arrives around two weeks after the rapper shared some posts, seemingly referring to Jay’s company Roc Nation.

On July 9, 2025, Nicki took to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Jay is yet to pay her a huge amount, which sums up to somewhere $100 million to $200 million. Minaj added that the interest rate is increasing every day and told Jay to call her and settle the same.

“You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it ni**a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy.”

This was followed by another post on the same platform, where Nicki Minaj opened up on what she was planning to do with the money owed by Jay and wrote:

“I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity.”

While Jay has not responded to Nicki’s tweets until now, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by The Shade Room on Instagram to share their reactions.

The post featured glimpses of Nicki’s tweets, and while a few people were spotted praising Minaj for not being scared of anyone, others also criticized her for the same thing.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

One of the users also wrote that Nicki Minaj should use the same energy for her songs. Another person questioned why she was having issues with Jay-Z.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Apart from these, Nicki Minaj shared a few more posts about Jay on July 8, 2025, on X. She claimed in one of them that Jay had “ruined” the hip-hop industry alongside other things such as football, basketball, touring, and Instagram. Nicki wrote in another tweet:

“#JayZ you let Desirat do a lot of evil to black ppl & stayed silent. We used to believe you. You went out sad ni**a. This is all alleged & for entertainment purposes only. Desirat did you get that 40MM? 55 & paying for bots? Oh bot nation.”

Nicki Minaj’s comments during a Stationhead conversation are creating headlines

The Steven Universe star was trending for another reason on July 8, 2025, after she seemingly addressed Beyoncé during a Stationhead conversation. The video was also acquired by Live Bitez the same day, and they shared it through Instagram. The is not available anymore.

However, a report by Hot New Hip Hop on the same day stated that while speaking on Stationhead, Nicki Minaj said that just because she collaborates with someone on a single does not mean that she shares a close relationship with that particular artist. She further stated:

“Listen… I’ve done some amazing work in my time… Sometimes Onika just want to hear Onika. You feel me? Like I just might want to hear the Onika verse that was on a particular song. That don’t mean I f**k with nobody.”

Nicki has collaborated with a lot of artists over the years, including Jay-Z, on Kanye West’s single Monster, which was featured in the soundtrack of Ye’s album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. However, it remains unknown if Nicki’s comments were targeted at Jay-Z or some other artist who worked with her in the past.

