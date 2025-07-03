“Every country should do this” — Internet reacts to Australian government canceling Kanye West’s visa over “Heil Hitler” song

The Government of Australia has recently canceled Kanye West’s visa. Notably, the decision is associated with Ye’s song Heil Hitler, which was released in May this year and landed in controversy for the lyrics referring to N*zi and Adolf Hitler.
The news of the rapper’s visa cancellation was confirmed by Tony Burke, the Minister of Immigration and Citizenship of Australia. Burke spoke to ABC’s Afternoon Briefing on July 2, 2025, saying that his officials checked the “offensive comments” of West, following the arrival of Heil Hitler.
Tony said that Australia is already dealing with a lot of issues and added:
“He’s got family here … It wasn’t a visa for the purpose of concerts. It was a lower-level [visa] and the officials still looked at the law and said, ‘If you’re going to have a song and promote that sort of N*zism, we don’t need that in Australia.”
According to BBC News, Kanye West’s visa was canceled when the officials were discussing the same for another individual, who reportedly made inappropriate comments. Tony mentioned that he would not let anyone enter the country if that particular person believes that “antisemitism was natural.”
Although Kanye West has not addressed the visa cancellation from his side so far, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Base on X to share their reactions. A user supported the decision by writing:
“Every country should do this.”
Ye’s fans were spotted supporting him in the reactions, with one of them saying that it was an unfair decision, alongside others criticizing Australia.
“Australia continues to prove they’re more of a socialism than they’re a democracy interested in capitalism”, a user wrote on X.
“That’s not fair though”, a netizen stated.
“What happened to Australia man? It used to be the country of having good banter and dark humor now it’s worse than San Francisco”, an X reaction mentioned.
On the other hand, people continued defending Australia’s decision to cancel Kanye West’s visa, where a user described it as a “smart move.”
“All countries should do the same”, one of the reactions reads.
“Australia ate that, they need to do this in EVERY country”, another netizen commented on X.
“Smart move! Wish he never came to Wyoming”, an X user reacted.
Kanye West has released a separate version of Heil Hitler
Heil Hitler was originally released on May 8, 2025, and was not well-received by critics. However, Ye later dropped another version of the song with a new title, Hallelujah, towards the end of the month.
Notably, it remains unknown if Kanye West released the new version due to the controversies that emerged from the original single. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the new version used the word Hallelujah instead of Hitler. The song also focused on themes such as child support and free speech.
A report by NBC News on May 10, 2025, stated that Heil Hitler received millions of views on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The outlet stated that the original video shared by Ye on X accumulated more than 6.5 million views.
The news arrived at a time when other streaming platforms like Spotify were working on the removal of the song from their respective websites.