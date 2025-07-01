"10K Boosie wins with the TKO" — Internet reacts as Charleston White says he wants to fight Boosie next in a boxing match

Charleston White is trending after he seemingly challenged Boosie Badazz to a boxing match in a viral social media post. Notably, the duo has been involved in a dispute for almost three years after Boosie criticized the shirt of Kanye West, White Lives Matter, and White expressed his disappointment with Boosie in exchange, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

White challenged Boosie in an Instagram post, which has been deleted now, and Say Cheese TV obtained a glimpse of the same on June 30, 2025. The post included a photo of Boosie, and Charleston White wrote in the caption:

“This guy is who I want next…. And my nephew KJ fight his ugly a** son.”

The report comes shortly after White won a boxing match against Kodyiakredd (Franky Venegas), according to Complex. The match was organized by Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions.

While Boosie Badazz has not responded to White’s viral post until now, netizens took to the comments section of Say Cheese TV’s Instagram post to share their reactions to the same. A user was spotted betting on the victory of Boosie by writing:

“I got 10k Boosie wins with the TKO who wanna bet?”

The responses continued, with some users giving funny reactions to the viral post. One of them stated that he is interested in investing in a fight like this, alongside another claiming that Boosie will never fight with Charleston White, as the former cares a lot about his reputation.

Among other replies, people were spotted saying that White can be defeated by anyone. Another person wrote that Charleston should never see himself fighting with anyone.

Charleston White and Boosie Badazz have been aiming at each other on different occasions

As mentioned, the duo’s dispute dates back to 2022 when Boosie Badazz alleged that Kanye West was disrespecting Black people with the White Lives Matter shirt.

While Charleston criticized Boosie in return through social media, he also referred to the latter’s son Tootie Raww, saying that he hates Tootie. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Charleston White additionally claimed that Tootie will soon go to prison. Boosie later replied to the comments while speaking to Tony The Closer and said,

“I ain’t really got no opinion, because you know my opinion can send me to prison. Once you go to threaten people kids? I ain’t the one gonna do all that. Certain people, you can’t really express opinions on him.”

Tootie was taken into custody a year after the dispute started, and while he was released on bail, Charleston alleged during an Instagram Live session that he was the one who reported Tootie to the cops. Notably, Tootie’s legal issue happened after drugs and guns were reportedly discovered in his possession.

In 2023, Boosie was also arrested, and Charleston White made fun of the rapper on that occasion, as he said on Instagram Live.

“Now, God done also gave you what you asked for. You want to be a hero to the streets? You want to be a hero to the ghetto? So, God needs a Daniel. And who better to play Daniel than you?” he said.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Boosie Badazz was supposed to appear on a livestream with Adin Ross in March 2024. However, Boosie was not willing to appear with Charleston in a live video, and Ross later alleged that he was the one to dismiss Boosie’s demand to be featured on a streaming session.

